Romeo Santos and Aventura tour 2024: Dates, tickets, and more 

The popular Bachata group Aventura, one of the most iconic bands of the 21st century, recently released highly-anticipated details about their upcoming 2024 Cerrando Ciclos tour. Romeo Santos, the long-time lead vocalist of the group, had announced his exit following a 2011 White House performance.

This was followed by a reunion tour in 2021, during which Santos rejoined Aventura, coinciding with the release of their latest cover, Immortal. The song was well-received by fans who have consistently clamored for another tour in recent years.

The clamoring was responded to last year, as Aventura initially announced the Cerrando Ciclos tour during an Instagram live video. Set to kick off on May 1 in Sacramento, the tour will see the band perform at a range of iconic destinations and will conclude in Dallas.

Here, we look at everything fans might need about the upcoming tour.

Aventura and Romeo Santos Cerrando Diclos tour: Everything you need to know

While it is presently unclear what the tour represents concerning the future of Aventura, fans are bound to be nostalgic, considering this is the first time the entire band has united since 2021. The band, via an Instagram post, has already promised a nostalgia-filled tour with epic performances featuring some of Aventura's biggest hits from the past.

Classics such as Obsesión, Dile al Amor, and Un beso, which initially made the band a global phenomenon, will be part of every performance. While the tour in itself does not mean a long-term reunion, Santos claimed that it effectively represents a closing cycle in the overall journey of Aventura:

"This year, there is something I must accomplish and conclude, II want you to join me on a journey where I will be definitively closing cycles. Because it is not the same to remember beautiful times as it is to be a prisoner of the past."

The 2020 Immortal Tour grossed $25.8 million and spanned 15 shows. This time around, Aventura has gone a few steps ahead and announced a total of 20 shows. The detailed schedule is as follows:

May 1 — Sacramento, CA

May 2 — San Jose, CA

May 5 — Los Angeles, CA

May 8 — Ontario, CA

May 9 — Glendale, AZ

May 11 — Houston, TX

May 16 — Charlotte, NC

May 20 — Chicago, IL

May 22 — New York, NY

May 26 — Washington, DC

May 27 — Hartford, CT

May 31 — Boston, MA

June 2 — Newark, NJ

June 7 — Toronto, Canada

June 8 — Montreal, Canada

June 11 — Miami, FL

June 14 — Orlando, FL

June 17 — Atlanta, GA

June 19 — San Antonio, TX

June 21 — Dallas, TX

Regarding the tickets, they will be available on multiple websites, including Ticket Master and AXS, and are set to go live starting on Friday, March 1. As the previous tour ended up being sold out within a few days, fans might be tempted to hurry once tickets become available.

Regardless, the tour can be expected to be a similarly blockbuster hit. It will include major US cities such as New York, LA, and Miami and feature multiple locations in Canada. As the anticipation continues to rise, fans will already be looking at venues where they can catch the iconic band.