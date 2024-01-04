“Ruined that lady song”: Internet slams Blueface after name dropping several artists on Jaidyn Alexis’ remix song “Barbie”

On January 3, Jaidyn Alexis released the song and video for her Barbie (Remix), featuring Blueface. The song received backlash after Blueface was heard name-dropping and throwing shade at several artists, including Soulja Boy.

At one point, the lyrics go as follows:

"Soulja Boy mad he found out his b*tch f*cked, licked."

After Hollywood Unlocked posted news about the song on Instagram, people took to the comment section to react to Blueface's verses.

The song comes after Blueface and Soulja Boy's verbal squabble in December. At the time, Blue said he could beat Soulja in a Veracruz. His comment led to a back-and-forth between the two artists.

In the latest song, Blue also claimed that he had s*x with SB's baby mama a day before their baby shower.

"This my business, welcome to the circus/F*ck your feelings, you a son of a b*tch/NLE baby mama wanna hit/Why you lying 'bout the number, b*tch, you know I got the digits/I ain't never pulled it out and ain't have a b*tch to kiss it."

He also name-dropped NLE Choppa after the two got into an argument following Choppa's baby mama accusing Blue of trying to hit on her.

Netizens are not happy about Blueface's lyrics in Barbie (Remix)

After the song was released, netizens commented on Hollywood Unlocked's post about the same. While many claimed that despite the name drops and how Blue has talked about women in the song, the song is "on beat," others claimed they didn't want to hear about his drama in 2024.

Many also took to social media to comment on Jaidyn Alexis' relationship with the rapper. The singers are allegedly in a relationship and share a child together.

Several people reacted to the name-drops on X (formerly Twitter) as well:

Hours after the song was released, the rapper took to X to comment on the track. He claimed that all his remixes are 2x better than the original. The rapper also believes that he will get a platinum record to boost his career.

In a follow-up post, the rapper said that he would be using the users' comment on his track.

Neither Soulja Boy, nor any of the others mentioned in the track had responded to Blueface at the time of writing.