RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: How did the cast react to the Rate-A-Queen twist?

Part one of the two-part premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 was released on Friday, January 5, 2024. The season premiere of the new season introduced two twists - one known and the other unknown. The twist that the cast didn't know was elimination immunity, which was first introduced in season five while the other twist was called Rate-A-Queen. According to Entertainment Weekly, the twist sent the queens "into a frenzy from the jump."

Part one of the two-part premiere saw the debut of seven queens. However, they were shocked to learn that Mama Ru wouldn't be the judge and jury of their first challenge, an MTV Spring Break-themed talent show. RuPaul told them that the cast would be voting amongst themselves to decide who the top and the bottom of the lot were going to be.

A brand new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will be released on Friday, January 12, 2024.

"Rotted": RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant Megami chimes in on the new twist

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 cast members spoke to EW in a preview interview where they opened up about the new twist.

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige noted that they believed there were going to be "alliances" in terms of voting. Meanwhile, Sapphira said that during the first segment, "some people decided that they knew how to vote. She added that while some of the cast members are "dirty," aren't and that's just how it is.

"For the Rate-A-Queen twist, the only word is rotted. Why would you make us do that?" Megami noted.

Mirage said that she was one of the "dirty" players who didn't vote based on merit. Plane Jane believed that some of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestants would have voted honestly but was disappointed.

"I think some of these girls might've been a little dishonest and voted for somebody they didn't announce to the group. It wasn't me. I was always very honest and legitimate with my votes." She added.

The other twist of the new season, immunity was introduced to the seven queens in the werkroom. RuPaul told them that they could use their immunity in a "future challenge" implying that the cast member who had immunity didn't necessarily have to use it in the following week.

This is different than when the concept was first introduced in season 5 and All-Stars season 7. At the time, the immunity was automatically used the following week whether they were unsafe or not.

The seven queens that were introduced this week were Q, Xunami Muse, Amanda Tori Meating, Morphine Love Dion, Sapphira Crystal, Mirage, and Dawn. The remaining queens will be introduced next week.

