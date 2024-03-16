RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Mhi'ya reveals what held her back after elimination 

Queen Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige was eliminated on episode 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, released on Friday, March 15. The maxi-challenge this week entailed the participants putting their comedy skills to the test by delivering witty seminars to raise drag awareness.

34-year-old Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige found herself in the bottom two spots, her fourth time this season, and was ultimately sent home after a lip-sync face-off with Morphine Love Dion. After her elimination, the Florida native sat down for an interview with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on her talk show, Whatcha Packin’.

Mhi’ya unpacked some of her memorable moments on the Emmy-winning competition series while also reflecting on why it appeared she was holding back during her stint on the show. The reality star believed she did not get a proper chance to open up, and part of the reason was her "nerves." She noted:

“It was definitely nerves and then me knowing that my seamstress didn’t come through with the looks that I wanted to bring. I didn’t want to come in talk and smack. and not be able to back it up.”

RuPaul's Drag Race's Mhi’ya reveals how she started drag

Mhi’ya admitted to being nervous most of the time, revealing she was probably afraid of saying the wrong things on national television. The Florida native was quite content with her journey as she fought her opponents.

When asked if there’s something she wishes to have done differently if given a chance to do RuPaul's Drag Race all over again, Mh’iya said:

“Don’t use that same stress and come in just let loose and be myself.”

Viewers of the reality show know Mhi’ya as the “Queen of Flips” owing to her expertise in executing consecutive flips on stage in quick succession. The 34-year-old told Michelle Visage that she honed and polished her skills while growing. According to Mhi’ya, she taught herself how to perform the perfect flips:

“Growing up me and any cousins flipped in the backyard, having competitions who could flip the most and who could flip the highest.”

Surprisingly, Mhi’ya learned that she could execute flips on heels when she took on the challenge during her first-ever drag show. However, lately, she has been facing some issues with her legs. “I don’t stretch like how I’m supposed to,” she said in the interview. Mhi’ya was motivated to join drag after watching her friend do it.

The Florida native’s friend introduced her to the drag world, but the reality star initially only watched it from afar without forcing her to pursue a career in the right way.

She recalled her first drag mother motivating Mhi’ya to sign up for her first drag competition, which she ended up winning. The 34-year-old says the taste of victory made her fall in love with drag.

Mhi’ya also revealed that she passed the audition for RuPaul's Drag Race on her first attempt. When asked what she dreams about after exiting the competition, the RuPaul's Drag Race queen said:

“I wanna own my own bar but most of all I wanna just travel and perform and meet different people.”

Some of the places that Mhi’ya wants to visit are Greece and Piranha, a club in Las Vegas.

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige finished in seventh place on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. Those interested can tune into MTV to watch the Emmy-winning competition series every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.