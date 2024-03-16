RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 11: Who went home?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 released a brand new episode on Friday, March 15, which witnessed the elimination of queen Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige. Last week, the participants competed in a music challenge, but audiences were spared the goodbyes to the remaining queens owing to the no-elimination twist.

The lip-sync segment witnessed Morphine Love Dion and Sapphira Cristál taking shots at each other on Megan Trainor’s smash-hit track Made You Look. While Sapphira was announced as the winner, another major talking point of the previous episode was Plane Jane giving her immunity potion to Nymphia Wind rather than using it on herself.

In episode 11, titled Corporate Queens, the contestants were pitted against each other in yet another comedy contest.

Mhi'ya and Morphine land at the bottom on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 11

With drag awareness at the center of the theme, the queens were tasked to deliver funny business seminars in the maxi-challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 11. They performed in groups to present their witty seminars in front of guest judge Joel Kim Booster, the actor and comedian known for his stint in movies including Unplugging and Fire Island.

He joined RuPaul on the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews. Three groups were formed, one including Q and Plane Jane, the next filled with Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige and Dawn, and lastly Nymphia Wind, Sapphira, and Morphine formed a trio. The werk room was filled with ample drama, with Dawn doubting Mhi’ya’s skills and Nymphia appearing doubtful of her presentation skills.

Plane Jane and Q decided to present a seminar on Drag Herstory. Mhi’ya and Dawn’s seminar was a witty take on ‘how to protect yourself from drag queens.’ Finally, Nymphia’s team wrapped up the task with their presentation on ‘how to identify you’re a drag queen.’ Though the contestants performed in groups, it was announced they’d be critiqued individually.

For the runway segment, this week the theme paid tribute to the queer generation that was lost to the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. Following the maxi-challenge and runway segment, Morphine Love Dion and Mhi’ya Iman Le'Paige were declared to be in the bottom two spots. The duo faced each other in a lip-sync battle for survival.

Morphine landed in danger after securing a top spot last week. On the contrary, Mhi’ya was treading troubled waters after gaining the bottom spots three times in the last five weeks. Mhi’ya had a reputation for delivering poor performances in maxi-challenges but redeeming herself in lip-sync battles with her flipping abilities.

However, this time, her expertise appeared to have failed her. When face-to-face against Morphine, performing Dim All the Lights by Donna Summer, Mhi’ya threw the detachable train of her outfit on her opponent. In response, Morphine launched her breast pad in Mhi’ya’s direction.

Though the queens played dirty to win, it left the judges gobsmacked. Finally, RuPaul announced it was Mhi’ya who had to sashay away, finishing in seventh place in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. The six queens who survived this week were Sapphira Cristál, Q, Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, Morphine, and Dawn.

In the next episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, they’ll return to compete in yet another interesting challenge. The ultimate winner of the Emmy-winning competition series earns the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar along with the grand prize of $200,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 22 at 8 pm ET, exclusively on MTV.