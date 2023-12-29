Rushil Barri GoFundMe raises over $24,000 as family mourns victims killed in Texas crash 

Friends of Rushil Barri have started a GoFundMe initiative after the 28-year-old was killed alongside five Indian-origin family members in a deadly Johnson County crash on Tuesday, December 26. The goal of the campaign is to raise funds to help send the victims' bodies back to India.

On the day of the crash, Rushil Barri was driving a minivan with his cousin, Lokesh, who was visiting from Georgia with his 10-year-old son Krithik Potabathula, 9-year-old daughter Nishidha Potabathul, and wife Naveena Potabathula. Lokesh’s in-laws, Sitamahalakshmi Ponnad and Nageswararao Ponnada, who were visiting from India, were also in the car.

The family was reportedly returning from a visit to Fossil Rim in Glen Rose when their minivan was struck by a 17-year-old boy in a pick-up truck, attempting to pass in a no-passing zone on the two-lane highway along US 67 in Johnson County.

Following a head-on collision, Rushil Barri was killed alongside Naveena Potabathula, her two young kids, and her parents. Barri’s cousin Lokesh, the sole survivor in the minivan, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The 17-year-old driver who collided with Barri’s minivan suffered critical injuries alongside another occupant in his pick-up truck. Both were taken to a hospital in Fort Worth.

Rushil Barri was financially supportig his parents and brother in India

In the wake of the tragedy, Rushil Barri’s friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to send Barri and his family’s remains back to India. The fundraising page, which has raised over $24,000, said,

“This fundraising is raised for financial support towards transportation for his final remains back to India to his beloved parents and family, funeral expenses, and family support.”

According to GoFundMe, Rushil Barri, who was described as a dreamer, was reportedly the primary source of income for his retired parents in India and was responsible for his Brother’s education. The fundraiser added,

“He made an impact on so many of us in his role as a son, loving brother, a great friend, and a fun-loving uncle to all the kids. He had an infectious positivity and an easy-going nature that made him the confidence of many!”

In the wake of the tragedy, Rushil's brother, Rakesh Barri, told WFAA that his family is still trying to grapple with the devastating loss.

“It’s so hard to take," said Rakesh Barri, Rushil Barri’s brother. "He’s my half. He’s my half." Rakesh added “I can’t digest it. He’s no more. Still, my mother can’t stand it…He is still alive. I’m praying to God, he will be back with you. You will be back with him to India. No, he is no more. She just can’t digest it.”

Rakesh said that he and Rushil’s friends are working with the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), the oldest and largest Indo-American organization, to help plan to ship the victims' bodies back to India.