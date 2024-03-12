Rushville Bus accident: Authorities identify three preschoolers and two adults killed in Illinois school bus crash

Three preschoolers and two adults were identified as victims killed in a Rushville school School Bus accident on Monday, March 11, 2024. The incident occurred on Monday morning in Rushville, located roughly 60 miles from Springfield, Illinois.

The Schuyler-Industry School bus with four people, including three children and the driver, collided with a semi-truck carrying sand driven by a sole driver on the U.S. Route 24, The Illinois State Police Troop 6 said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said both vehicles caught on fire in the crash, killing all occupants of the school bus and the driver of the semi-truck. The victims were identified as Andrew Miller, 3, Maria Miller, 5, from Rushville, Noah Driscoll, 3, from Rushville, Angela Spiker, 57, from Rushville, and David Coufal, 72, from Browning.

Illinois community mourns the victims killed in the devastating Rushville bus accident

The western Illinois community is in mourning after a school bus collided with a semi, killing a total of five people, including two 3-year-old boys and a 5-year-old girl.

Detailing the incident in a Facebook post, Illinois State Police Troop 6 said the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. in Rushville when the bus was traveling eastbound “for an unknown reason,” crossed the center line on U.S. Route 24 into the westbound lanes and collided with a semi-truck carrying sand. The post read:

“The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus in Rushville, IL. On March 11, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a school bus and a truck tractor semi-trailer crashed on Route 24 just west of Parkview Road. There were a total of five fatalities, which include the school bus driver, three children who were passengers on the bus, and the semi-truck tractor driver.”

According to Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslagle, the victims’ bodies were being transported to Springfield for autopsies.

NBC reported the school district canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday following the crash. The school district in a statement expressed its condolence over the loss of the staff and the students in the crash. The school declined to disclose additional information, citing the privacy of victims' families.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce our school community has lost both staff and students in the traffic incident involving one of our school buses this morning. Out of respect for everyone involved, no names or further information will be released at this time.”

In a Facebook post, Life Family Church said the two siblings, Andrew and Maria Miller, were members of the church. The Church urged people to donate to render financial assistance to their mother.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to bring this news to you today, Maria and Andrew Miller were in a fatal accident on their way to school. Please pray for Sarah Miller and the other families involved! If you would like to give financially to support Sarah Miller you can follow this link. Please designate in the comments “Miller Family” so that the funds can be distributed to them accordingly.”

According to CBS, at a news conference Monday Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw expressed his devastation over the tragic incident.