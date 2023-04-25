Saint Von Colucci before and after photos revealed as netizens pay tribute to actor who wished to look like BTS' Jimin

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci tragically passed away after he underwent more than 12 cosmetic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin. Saint Von was only 22 years old when he breathed his last on Sunday, April 23, 2023. As per his publicist, Eric Blake, the actor passed away at a South Korean hospital due to complications resulting from his most recent jaw surgery.

Furthermore, his publicist also claimed that the 12 surgeries took place over the course of a year, where several implants were put in different parts of his face to give him a more snatched look and resemble Jimin.

Theresa Longo Fans @BarkJack_ Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci DEAD in South Korea hospital after jaw infection complications stemming from one of 12 plastic surgeries.



He had 12 plastic surgeries to look like Jimin. Died during infected jaw implant removal surgery. Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci DEAD in South Korea hospital after jaw infection complications stemming from one of 12 plastic surgeries. He had 12 plastic surgeries to look like Jimin. Died during infected jaw implant removal surgery.

Von Colucci went into surgery on Saturday night, as doctors had to remove his jaw implants, which were put in November 2023. The actor then developed a few infections and was ultimately intubated.

Other than jaw implants, the actor had a facelift, nose job, eye lift, and even lip reduction surgery, amongst several other major and minor procedures. The before and after pictures of the actor show the difference in his looks, as after the 12 surgeries, his eyes, eyebrows, face, and jaw looked completely different.

Before and after images of the actor, as he looked completely different after 12 surgeries. (Image via Twitter/@BuzzNetizens)

Furthermore, as per The Star, the actor spent close to $220,000 on cosmetic surgeries. However, the news of the actor’s tragic death left social media users devastated, and tributes poured in for the late star.

"Very sad" - Social media users mourn loss of Saint Von Colucci

Saint Von Colucci, a beloved actor known for his captivating performances on both the big and small screens, passed away at the age of 22 due to complications related to multiple surgeries. The news of his sudden and unexpected death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and has left fans, friends, and colleagues mourning his loss.

The Twitter handle @DailyLoud shared the before and after picture of the late actor and several netizens took to the comments section of the post to send their condolences to his family and pay tribute to him. Some also expressed their concern about such surgeries, emphasizing people's "obsession" to look like certain celebrities.

Social media users mourn the loss of Saint Von Colucci as actor passes away due to complications related to multiple surgeries. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Saint Von Colucci as actor passes away due to complications related to multiple surgeries. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, as per The Independent, doctors also claimed that the actor was informed about the possible risks of the surgeries, but he still wanted to undergo them. Saint Von Colucci is best known for his appearance in the Korean drama series, Pretty Lies, where he played Jimin.

Poll : 0 votes