Sally Ann Howes death: Tributes pour in as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's Truly Scrumptious passes away at 91 

Actress Sally Ann Howes, who played Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The death of the actress, who had a six-decade-long acting career, was confirmed by her nephew Toby through his Twitter account.

tobyhowes @tobybhowes @susangranger I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty #SallyAnnhowes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the #Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side. ❤️❤️ @susangranger I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty #SallyAnnhowes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the #Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side. ❤️❤️

Tributes have started pouring in as Sally Ann Howes passed away last Sunday

Sally Ann Howes, who died at the age of 91, was born in 1930 to musical comedy performer Bobby Howes and actor-singer Patricia Malone in St John's Wood, London.

Sally Ann Howes (Image via Public Domain)

Her career started at 12 through the 1943 movie Thursday's Child. In 1948, she starred in the film Anna Karenina alongside Vivien Leigh. In February 1958, Sally Ann Howes took over for Julie Andrews in the stage show of My Fair Lady and played Eliza Doolittle for one long year. In 1963, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress for her performance in the musical Brigadoon. In 1968, she went on to play Truly Scrumptious in children's classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a musical film starring Dick Van Dyke. Here's a video of the song Doll on a Music Box from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang:

Throughout her lifetime, she starred in many movies, such as My Sister and I (1948), Fools Rush In (1949), Honeymoon Deferred (1951) and The Admirable Crichton (1957). Other theatrical milestones in the acting career of Sally Ann Howes, who was more focused on theatre than film and television programs, include her debut in Caprice (1950) and her roles in What Makes Sammy Run? (1964-65), The King and I (1973), A Little Night Music (1990) and her one-woman show, From This Moment On (1990).

Howes was married to Broadway composer Richard Adler from 1958 to 1966. She adopted Richard's sons Christopher, who died in 1984 and Andrew, who is the only one to survive Sally Ann Howes. She was shortly married to Andrew Maree from 1969 to 1970 and later married her last husband, Douglas Rae, in 1972. Mr. Rae died in September this year.

Actress Emma Williams tweeted that she would be forever grateful to Howes for her "sweetest words of advice."

Emma Williams @Williamstweet Sad news today about Sally Ann Howes, the original and best Truly Scrumptious. She was the epitome of class, a generous and kindly soul who offered the sweetest words of advice and support to me when I met her. I will forever be grateful. #TrulyForever xxx Sad news today about Sally Ann Howes, the original and best Truly Scrumptious. She was the epitome of class, a generous and kindly soul who offered the sweetest words of advice and support to me when I met her. I will forever be grateful. #TrulyForever xxx

A post from actor Kenneth More's official Twitter page read:

Kenneth More Official @KennethMoreHQ Saddened by the news of the passing of dear #SallyAnnHowes . Sally and Kenny were friends throughout their lives, as too was @ImAngelaDouglas . Sally and her late husband, #DouglasRae were later witnesses at Angela and Bill Bryden’s wedding. Our thoughts are with their families. Saddened by the news of the passing of dear #SallyAnnHowes. Sally and Kenny were friends throughout their lives, as too was @ImAngelaDouglas. Sally and her late husband, #DouglasRae were later witnesses at Angela and Bill Bryden’s wedding. Our thoughts are with their families.

Twitter was flooded with messages from fans as soon as news of her death broke. Here are some tweets from people all over the world:

Sejal @BGSejal Gutted to hear the demise of the wonderful #SallyAnnHowes her portrayal of Miss Truly Scrumptious from #chittychittybangbang was iconic 💕💕 Gutted to hear the demise of the wonderful #SallyAnnHowes her portrayal of Miss Truly Scrumptious from #chittychittybangbang was iconic 💕💕 https://t.co/Qe0BaPHTfc

Jack Jewers @jackjewers So sorry to hear Sally Ann Howes died. Forever Truly Scrumptious, of course, but let us also not forget her remarkable early career performance in Dead of Night (1945), when she was just 14. RIP. So sorry to hear Sally Ann Howes died. Forever Truly Scrumptious, of course, but let us also not forget her remarkable early career performance in Dead of Night (1945), when she was just 14. RIP. https://t.co/w3o0wkmsRN

Farran Nehme @selfstyledsiren RIP enchanting Sally Ann Howes, here age 14 or so, in the Cavalcanti-directed "Christmas Party" segment of DEAD OF NIGHT (1945). If you know the real-life murder case that's being evoked, it's the saddest, most haunting episode of this great movie. RIP enchanting Sally Ann Howes, here age 14 or so, in the Cavalcanti-directed "Christmas Party" segment of DEAD OF NIGHT (1945). If you know the real-life murder case that's being evoked, it's the saddest, most haunting episode of this great movie. https://t.co/f1JitIVHIm

With a huge number of netizens taking to social media to wish for her soul to rest in peace, it is clear that Sally Ann Howes got what an artist deserves as she is undoubtedly, deeply loved and remembered by the ones that matter: her fans.

