“Sally is just a woman of taste”: Fans go wild as Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘logical’ gets featured in the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Netizens went into a frenzy upon learning about the inclusion of Olivia Rodrigo's song titled, logical, in the first episode of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. Those who saw the episode were praising Sally, Percy's mom, in the show, played by Virginia Kull, for having great taste.

She can be seen enjoying the song in a scene as Percy walks in. One of the fans put it "Sally is just a woman of taste".

Expand Tweet

The inclusion of Olivia's song in this series is particularly special. Some fans pointed out that Olivia herself admitted to writing songs based on the Percy Jackson books. When asked by Vanity Fair in an interview from December 13, if she had been inspired by films or TV shows, she stated:

"Hmm. Yeah, I’m sure. I’ve definitely witten songs off of plots of other movies or TV shows. When I was younger, I used to write songs based off the Percy Jackson books, I used to write songs about Twilight. Wherever you look (for inspiration), you can find it."

Expand Tweet

Further information about the Percy Jackson episode that features Olivia Rodrigo’s song

Olivia Rodrigo fans had quite the surprise when they tuned in to the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The series that premiered on Tuesday, December 19, on Disney+, began with the episode I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher. It featured Olivia's logical from her latest album GUTS.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some Olivia Rodrigo fans were relating to the character of Sally Jackson, as she was seen listening to the song in the rain. Others who weren't aware of the show were eager to watch it upon learning about her song featured in the episode.

Here's how people have reacted to Olivia's song inclusion:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about Olivia's career and accolades

This isn't the first time Olivia's music has been featured in a major film or TV series. Her ballad Can't Catch Me Now was the theme song for the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes which was released on November 17. The song served as the lead single from the film's soundtrack.

Expand Tweet

Her song Can't Catch Me Now, which is also included in the movie, which was also nominated for Oscar. The duration of the song that plays in the film fulfills the Academy's criteria to be considered under the Best Original Song category.

Expand Tweet

At just 20 years of age, the singer-songwriter has already had a massively successful career in the music industry. From a trio of Grammy wins and an equal amount of No.1 hit singles on the Billboard charts, to both her albums topping the carts as well. Olivia Rodrigo's career seems to have gone from strength to strength, right from her stint as a child actor on Disney's Bizaardvark to the top of the pop charts.