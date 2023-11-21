When will Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes be streaming? Tentative release date explored

The prequel movie, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, was released in theatres on November 17, 2023. This came about a decade after the original The Hunger Games series and books took the world of entertainment by storm in 2012.

While the original movie followed Katniss and her description of the Hunger Games challenge, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel of the same name and follows the future President Coriolanus Snow during his formative years.

Produced and distributed by Lionsgate, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be available on its streaming partner, Peacock, after its theatrical run. However, the platform will tentatively release the film sometime in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the movie.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - Streaming details

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release online after its theatrical run (Image via IMDb)

Fans who cannot watch Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in theatres, will have the option to enjoy it on Lionsgate's streaming partner, Peacock. However, it will be available for streaming sometime in 2024, after the initial theatrical release period of approximately two or three months.

While fans hope for a January 2024 release on the platform, no definite date has been announced as of this writing. Since streaming will be made available after the movie's theatrical run, the sales and demand for tickets will seemingly decide the streaming date. However, as per Collider, the title will release on Peacock in early 2024.

As such, Peacock is the only streaming platform announced for the film's release. It will reportedly not be available to view on the other Lionsgate partner, Starz.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: What is it about?

The plot covers the 10th game 64 years before the original story (Image via IMDb)

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the events of The Hunger Games and is set about 64 years before the original movie involving Katniss. As mentioned earlier, the movie is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name.

The story revolves around the formative years of the younger Coriolanus Snow before he turned evil. It presents the game's tenth year when Snow is tasked to mentor one of the contestants from District 12, Lucy Gray, who sings songs while handling snakes. The word 'songbird' in the title may have a reference to her character.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished district 12."

It continues:

"But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.”

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler from a scene in the movie (Image via IMDb)

The cast of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes includes Snow White star Rachel Zegler. Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman are part of the team too. Some of the significant cast members include:

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Josh Andres Rivera as Sejanus Plinth

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius Flickerman

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumina Gaul

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

The right order of The Hunger Games movies

A scene from the movie (Image via IMDb)

Including Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the franchise now has five movies. The series is based on the four books written by Suzanne Collins. She wrote The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay in quick succession with one releasing every year, starting in 2008. The three books were then made into four movies.

The viewers were presented with The Hunger Games film in 2012, followed by Catching Fire in 2013. Mockingjay was made into a two-part movie. Mockingjay – Part I released in 2014 and Part II in 2015.

Collins wrote the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a decade after publishing Mockingjay in 2020. The movie went into production in 2020 and was released in November 2023.

While the chronological order of the release of the movies is mentioned above, fans would have a better viewing experience if they began with the prequel. The suggested order is:

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes The Hunger Games Catching Fire Mockingjay – Part I Mockingjay – Part II

Individuals can now head to theatres to watch the fifth and final movie in the series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Alternatively, they can wait for Peacock to make it available on their platform for streaming sometime in early 2024.