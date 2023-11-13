Slated for release on November 17, 2023, in the United States, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is expected to captivate audiences with its gripping story that delves into the origins of the dystopian world depicted in The Hunger Games as a whole.

This prequel promises a compelling story and an impressive cast, featuring the likes of Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Viola Davis. Since its first showing in Europe to its long-awaited release in the country, the movie has been praised for its captivating plot and outstanding acting.

Release date for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The highly anticipated The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to come out on November 17, 2023. The movie premiered in Berlin, Germany on November 5, 2023, and then had its grand world premiere on November 9, 2023, at the fancy BFI IMAX in London.

It's rated PG-13 and has a bunch of famous actors like Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Peter Dinklage. The movie combines action and drama with a dystopian vibe and music. It tells the backstory of Coriolanus Snow and his race against time to survive while dealing with the struggle of good and evil.

Is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes about Katniss?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is not about Katniss Everdeen. This prequel book and movie take place way before Katniss becomes a big deal in The Hunger Games story and focuses on a different main character.

The story follows eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, his cousin Tigris, and their grandma as they struggle with limited resources. Coriolanus is on a mission to bring back his family's fortune, which sets the stage for the plot.

It digs deep into Snow's character as he mentors Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute from District 12. This fresh perspective gives us a whole new understanding of The Hunger Games world and how Snow evolves.

Is Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a prequel?

The film serves as a prequel to The Hunger Games (Image via Lionsgate)

Yes, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the original Hunger Games trilogy. It was written by Suzanne Collins and came out on May 19, 2020. The story takes place 64 years before the first book and gives us a closer look at Coriolanus Snow's early life.

We get to see him before he became president and the book explores the themes of beauty and betrayal through the "songbirds" and "snakes" symbols. It's an origin story for President Snow, showing fans the political and societal landscape that led up to The Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes extends this prequel journey to the silver screen and is the fifth installment in the Hunger Games film series.

As we inch closer to November 17, 2023, excitement for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is at an all-time high, as fans can't wait to immerse themselves in the world of Hunger Games once more.