Sally Struthers net worth: All in the Family star's fortune explored as she reveals spending $40K in bid to leave show

All in the Family actress Sally Struthers recently claimed that she reportedly had a falling out with Norman Lear, the creator of the show, and that she "wasn't a huge fan of his." The 77-year-old Struthers played the character of Gloria in the show.

During her January 13 appearance on the podcast Let's Talk About That!, Struthers claimed to have had a tumultuous relationship with Lear off-screen. She further said she even spent $40,000 on an unsuccessful legal attempt to leave his program after season five.

Stating the same, she said:

"So I usually had about three lines per show... And if they literally didn't know what to do with me in a scene, they'd have me go upstairs to take a bath..."

She continued,"

"And so I hired a lawyer and tried to get off the show... And the fifth year I went to arbitration to get off the show. I spent 40 thousand dollars in legal fees trying to break my contract... [But] I lost and went back.."

Struthers told the podcast hosts that she felt at ease talking about him now because "he's gone," as he died on December 5, 2023. Sally Struthers, who has a $6 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, also stated that Lear once told her that he only cast her because she had "blue eyes and a fat face." She further added that she didn't think much of him.

Sally Struthers' net worth comes from her movies, shows, and awards

Sally Struthers is known for All in the Family (Image via Getty Images)

Sally Struthers is an American actress and spokeswoman, with a net worth of $6 million. Struthers started her career with the 1970 film Five Easy Pieces, opposite Jack Nicholson. In The Getaway (1972), she played a restless veterinarian's wife. During the same period, Struthers made her debut in the sitcom All in the Family as Gloria Stivic.

She also played a housewife in the 1977 television film Intimate Strangers, which was among the first to show domestic abuse on a network. Struthers further re-created Gloria as a new divorcee on the brief Archie Bunker's Place spin-off Gloria (1982-1983).

Struthers then played Florence Ungar in the female adaptation of The Odd Couple from 1985 to 1986. She occasionally appeared as a guest on Win, Lose or Draw and was a semi-regular panelist on the 1990 revival of Match Game.

She also frequently starred on Gilmore Girls as Babette Dell and had a recurring part on Still Standing as Louise. She also contributed voices for several animated series, including TaleSpin (as Rebecca Cunningham), and The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show (as teenage Pebbles Flintstone)

She also worked in ABC's Dinosaurs (as Charlene Sinclair), which was created by Walt Disney and Henson Productions. More than 70 motion pictures and television shows have featured Struthers.

She further appeared in General Hospital (2002). She then played Marsha McMurray Shrimpton on Fred Flintstone and Friends (1977-1978) and 9 to 5 (1986-1988) on ABC.

Additionally, in the late 1990s, Struthers performed in both the national tour of Annie and the theatrical adaptation at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Struthers also played Dolly Levi during the Hello, Dolly! 50th-anniversary tour in 2014.

Sally Struthers then portrayed Virginia Foldau in the Ted Danson-starring Netflix series Man on the Inside in 2024. The television shows, like Yo Yogi! (1991), Droopy, Master Detective (1993–1994), and Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures (2008–2009) have all included Sally's voice.

Struthers made Broadway appearances in Grease (1994) and Wally's Cafe (1981). She has also acted in Chicago, Legally Blonde, 9 to 5: The Musical, Anything Goes, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Fiddler on the Roof, Patsy Cline's Alwaye, and Spamalot.

Struthers had five nominations for Primetime Emmys for All in the Family. She also won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series in 1979 and Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy in 1972.

She was also nominated for four Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress – Television for the series. Sally's portrayal of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at the Cabrillo Music Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California, earned her an Ovation Award for Featured Actress in a Musical in 2010.

Additionally, in television advertisements, Sally Struthers has represented the International Correspondence School (ICS), delivering the well-known slogan, "Want to earn more money? Yes, we all do.."

Following the interview, Sally Struthers hasn't said anything as of yet.

