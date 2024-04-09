"Salute to Cole for breaking the cycle!": Charlamagne Tha God praises J Cole for apologizing to Kendrick Lamar over diss track

On April 8, 2024, prominent radio host Charlamagne Tha God praised J. Cole on The Breakfast Club for his decision to apologize to Kendrick Lamar, thereby putting an end to their rap beef.

Charlamagne Tha God spoke about the significance of J. Cole's actions and emphasized the importance of personal growth and healing over pride and ego.

“It takes a real human to check himself and say, ‘Man, what I’m doing? I don’t believe what I said. I don’t even believe in what I did.’ Apologize and keep it moving.”

He commended J. Cole for choosing to step away from conflict and make peace with each other, which is something uncommon. Referring to J. Cole's apology as a departure from the norm, Charlamagne Tha God praised the rapper and said,

“Salute to Cole for breaking the cycle!”

Charlamagne Tha God's commentary on J. Cole's apology

On his radio show, Charlamagne Tha God awarded the "Donkey of the Day" not to J. Cole but to those criticizing him for his apology, calling them "unhealed heathens."

On the impact of social media and peer pressure, Charlamagne Tha God observed,

“But the man in me who understands that I’m a spiritual being living a human existence has nothing but respect for what J. Cole did. See, so many of us lead with pride and ego nowadays, and we let these idiots on social media – who we don’t even know – peer pressure us to say things and do things that we don’t even wanna do.”

Charlamagne Tha God pointed out the negative influence of social media, where people are often pressured into actions and statements that do not align with their true selves.

"Y’all want a man to attack a man for your entertainment because we are a culture that feeds off conflict. We like to see people at war with each other because we are really at war with ourselves.”

The whole feud between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar

The feud between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar has recently heated up, with both artists releasing tracks that appear to address each other directly. J. Cole's new song, 7 Minute Drill, from his album, Might Delete Later, seems to respond to a diss by Kendrick Lamar.

In 7 Minute Drill, Cole alludes to a phone call about someone dissing him and goes on to critique the trajectory of Lamar's career, suggesting that his early work was classic but his later work didn't measure up. Cole raps about surpassing Lamar's achievements, despite the latter's earlier success.

Kendrick Lamar, on his part, featured on a track with Future and Metro Boomin, where he dismissed the idea that he and J. Cole (along with Drake) are equal peers in the rap industry. Lamar's verse suggests that he sees himself as superior, sparking speculation and excitement among fans.

J. Cole's publicly apologized at the Dreamville Festival. He expressed his regrets during his performance and said,

“I’m so proud of Might Delete Later, except for one part. It’s one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest sh*t I did in my f*ck*n’ life, right?”

He further said,

“That sh*t disrupts my f*ck*ng peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n*gga’s f*ck*ng catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest moth*rf*ck*rs to ever touch a f*ck*ng microphone?”

He concluded,

“And I pray that my n*gga really didn’t feel no way and if he did, my n*gga, I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I’ma take that sh*t on the chin, boy. Do what you do.”

By acknowledging his respect for Lamar and expressing regret over the track, J. Cole sought to quell any perceived conflict and reaffirm his priorities.