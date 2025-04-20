Sam's Club adds Country Archer Beef Pepperoni Minis to its shelves: All you need to know

As per the latest news, Sam's Club has added Country Archer Beef Pepperoni Minis to its stock. These are protein-rich and delicious, but available for a limited time only.

Sam's Club is known for its fresh produce. However, it also has some excellent products like chips and nuts, among others. It has now released a new protein-rich and filling snack to its shelves. These are 0.5-ounce Beef Pepperoni Minis that can be used in a variety of ways.

The minis are made with real ingredients but are available for a limited time only in stores or online. Let's check out more about this latest news.

Sam's Club's Country Archer Beef Pepperoni Minis explored

These Country Archer Beef Pepperoni Minis come in the form of sticks, and each one is 0.5 ounces. Each portion contains zero sugar and 4 grams of protein.

The description on Sam's Club's website reads:

"Country Archer presents its Original Beef Mini Stick, a delightful snack made with 100% grass-fed beef. This mini version of the Original Beef Stick is smaller in size but packed with more beef in each package. It's an innovative approach to meat snacks that offers the same satisfying taste in a compact size."

These minis are made with "gourmet cuts of lean, pasture-raised, grass-fed, and grass-finished beef." These are filling, delicious, and mildly spicy. These minis can work as individual snacks or can be added to your snack plates, among others.

The website further states:

"These mini beef sticks are not just tasty, but also a great addition to an active lifestyle. Whether you're going camping, hiking, or just need a quick snack at your office desk, these beef sticks are a perfect choice. They're also an excellent post-workout snack, providing a protein-rich nibble to help fuel your recovery."

These 0.5 oz minis are available in packs of 24. Each pack costs $14.48 on the website. The price could vary in stores depending on the location. These are available until June 3, 2025, only.

Other Sam's Club news: New releases, great finds, and more

Sam's Club is a membership-only club retail store that has outlets across the United States. Along with some staples, it often releases new limited-time items for its customers. Let's check out some of the best value picks and new releases this month:

- Member's Mark All Butter Cinnamon Rolls:

The retail store launched these cinnamon rolls in late February this year. These feature 10 pull-apart rolls that come in resealable containers and require no refrigeration. These are available for $8.98 and are already iced after baking and need just reheating.

- Kinder's Creamy Honey Mustard Sauce:

This features Kinder's condiment that provides the sweetness of honey with a spicy mustard kick. This is available in 22 fl. oz. container for $3.91 at Sam's Club in April. It normally retails at $6.98.

- Dunkin' Original Blend Ground Coffee, Medium Roast:

This features the coffee brand's Original Blend of ground coffee that customers can brew at home. It is a medium roast and fit for either an espresso or other drinks like lattes and mochas.

In April, a 45-ounce bag of this coffee is available for $16.88 at Sam's Club, $6.40 less than the normal retail price.

The retail store consistently brings these offers for a limited time, either monthly or on other occasions. Check out their social media handles to stay updated with their news.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More