Sam's Club releases new Member's Mark Chocolate Cherry Bread: All you need to know

Sam's Club has recently introduced a new bakery item, the Member's Mark Chocolate Cherry Bread. This latest menu offering is from its private label brand, Member's Mark, and has already sparked enthusiasm among loyal shoppers and food enthusiasts.

Available for a limited time, this bread is a gourmet-inspired offering that stands apart from Sam's classic lineup. From its flavor to pricing and availability, here is everything one needs to know about this limited-time release.

Sam's Club launched an all-new Chocolate Cherry Bread

The Chocolate Cherry Bread features a flavor balance of real cherries and rich chocolate chunks. The blend of a sweet-tart profile is comforting and indulgent. The gourmet nature of this bread becomes visible through its golden-brown crust, which wraps around a chewy, soft texture.

The Chocolate Cherry Bread undergoes daily in-store baking to deliver a versatile product that works well as both a dessert and breakfast item or brunch board component. The bread remains fresh for three days when stored in tight containers at normal room temperatures.

According to the product details given on the Sam's Club website:

"This artisanal bread is crafted with locally sourced ingredients, including sweet cherries and chocolate drops. The result is a bread that's crusty on the outside, yet light and chewy on the inside. Its exceptional flavor profile is sure to delight your taste buds."

Official launch and availability

The Chocolate Cherry Bread was launched in early April 2025 and is now available at participating Sam's Club locations across the United States. Launched as a limited-time addition, the product availability will vary and may not stay around.

Individuals are suggested to check with their local club or their official website. Even though the end date of availability is not specified, this seasonal item might remain in stock for a few weeks.

Pricing and portion size

Each of the Chocolate Cherry Bread loaves weighs 18 ounces and is priced at approximately $7.47 for a limited time. The pricing may vary depending on the location.

According to Sam's Club, each bread loaf contains sufficient portions for serving eight to nine individuals, thus making it suitable when serving single meals or small gatherings. The Chocolate Cherry Bread undergoes stone baking following an exclusive European bakery process. This method ensures a hearty, robust texture that's perfect for any occasion.

About the brand

Sam's Club has established multiple locations across the U.S. (Image via Getty)

Sam's Club has operated as Walmart Inc.'s division since its establishment under Sam Walton in 1983. The first store was opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma, before quickly spreading throughout the United States.

The brand functions through 600 national locations, enabling customers to purchase bulk merchandise at reduced prices. Since 1998, Member's Mark has served as Sam's Club's private label brand to deliver premium quality alternatives for members. Member's Mark has expanded across various categories, including grocery, health and wellness, apparel, and home goods.

The private label further engages with its customers through the "My Member's Mark Community," a group of members who provide feedback on products throughout their development.

Those interested are encouraged to visit their nearest location soon to enjoy this special product while it is still available.

