Sara Lee introduces new Half Loaf Bread: Where to buy, price, and more

Sara Lee Bread, a Bimbo Bakeries USA brand, has introduced its first-ever half loaves of bread. Known for its deliciously soft and high-quality breads, according to PR Newswire, the bread brand has launched a new line of Half Loaf Bread.

Convenient for smaller households, the new Half Loaf Bread product line is available in three varieties, including White, Honey Butter, and 9 Grain bread.

This new 12-ounce size offering will give consumers the same freshness and flavors of the bread without the pressure of purchasing the brand’s full loaf offering, which usually comes in a 20-ounce package.

Notably, the new Bread Half Loaves are now available nationwide in the bread aisle of major food retailers, including Walmart. These new half loaves will be sold for a suggested retail price of $2.49.

Sara Lee's new Half Loaf Bread offering explored

Nick Pitone, Senior Brand Manager at the bread brand, said in a press release on April 1, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"At Sara Lee Bread, we understand that many customers in smaller households want to enjoy fresh, delicious bread without worrying about the waste."

Talking about the new Half Loaf line’s convenience, Pitone further added:

"With our new Half Loaves, we're delivering just that – delicious, high-quality bread in a smaller, more convenient size."

The new Half Loaf line is said to offer busy families and smaller households variety and convenience.

Each bread loaf offers a convenient as well as portion-controlled option by letting consumers try multiple flavors without committing to a single full loaf product.

Meanwhile, the new Half Loaf Bread is also a flexible offering for households where each family member has different taste preferences.

Providing mealtime satisfaction with classic white, sweet honey butter, or nine grain bread, this new line ensures that there's something in it for everyone.

White Bread Half Loaf: This half loaf of white bread is loaded with a good source of Vitamins A, D, & E. Perfect for daily sandwiches, it features the same fan-favorite soft texture and delicious taste from the brand. Honey Butter Half Loaf: Perfect for fans who crave a little extra flavor, this half loaf variety features a touch of sweetness from real honey. 9 Grain Bread Half Loaf: Loaded with wholesome grains, this half loaf option is a heartier bread alternative featuring the same soft texture and taste.

Availability and price

Fans of the bakery brand can purchase the new Bread Half Loaves from the bread aisle of major food retailers nationwide, including Walmart. All three varieties of this new offering, namely white, honey butter and nine grain, have been put on sale at a suggested retail price of $2.49.

About Sara Lee

Sara Lee's history dates back to 1935 when Charles Lubin and his brother-in-law bought a small chain of bakeries in Chicago. Later, as the business expanded, Charles Lubin renamed the business to "Kitchens of Sara Lee" and named his first product, a cream cheesecake, after his daughter.

Notably, the Sara Lee bread brand, as well as its North American Fresh Bakery business, since 2011, has been owned by Grupo Bimbo’s brand, Bimbo Bakeries USA.

A leader in the baking industry, the bakery has 20,000+ U.S. associates who operate 50 manufacturing locations in the United States.

Meanwhile, Bimbo Bakeries USA also looks over brands, including Arnold, Artesano, Ball Park, Bimbo, Boboli, Little Bites, Brownberry, Entenmann's, Marinela, Oroweat, Mrs Baird's, Stroehmann and Thomas'.

