Say Yes to the Dress: American Idol alum Jillian Jensen needs her father's stamp of approval in Episode 3 

TLC's Say Yes to the Dress returned for an all-new episode on Saturday night, and it was nothing less than interesting. This week, two unique brides-to-be with unique taste entered the Kleinfeld showroom in hopes of finding the perfect wedding dress.

Episode 3 of Say Yes to the Dress featured Emerald and Jillan Jenson, who had their own requirements for a wedding dress. Emerald had to please her wedding planner mum, and hoped that she would somehow manage to convince her to double the budget.

Meanwhile, wedding singer Jillian Jenson had no idea what she wanted and felt lost — hoping that Randy Fenoli would be able to help her. She also looked to her father for his stamp of approval when it came to her dress, but it wasn't an easy task to accomplish.

Jillian Jenson seeks her dad's approval for her wedding outfit in Say Yes to the Dress Episode 3

Jillian Jenson has performed at many weddings as a wedding singer. But when it came to her own wedding, she felt lost, and hoped that Randy Fenoli and his team could save the day. When Randy and his assistant Krissy fond out that Jillian was a wedding performer, they thought it would be an easy task for them.

While it was a little difficult for them at the start, the Say Yes to the Dress star Randy managed to pick out a few dresses that he felt Jillian would like. She brought her father, mother and friend as her entourage, and when they entered the store, they all laid eyes on a pretty petite silhouette gown that they wanted the bride-to-be to try.

Jillian shared that her father is an ex-marine and his opinion meant a lot to her, so the dress would need to impress him equally in order for her to pick it.

With $2,000 as her budget, Jillian headed over to the dressing room to try on her first dress. Randy picked out a pretty champagne silhouette dress for her to try on. While she liked it, her father was very opiniated and claimed that he didn't like the flowing net at the bottom.

He wanted to see his daughter wearing the dress they had seen on the mannequin when they entered the store. Jillian was surprised to see her dad so opiniated, but she wasn't mad. She still needed to get his stamp of approval before saying yes to the dress. Luckily for her, the dress they saw first fit right into their budget.

Jillian and her father share an emotional moment in Say Yes to the Dress

The minute Jillian saw herself in the petite silhouette dress she laid eyes on when she entered the store, she couldn't help but get emotional. She shared that she loved the dress and added that her family would not expect her to love the dress as much as she did.

Say Yes to the Dress @syttd Former X Factor and American Idol contestant Jillian now works as a wedding singer, but when it comes to her own ceremony, she's totally lost! #SYTTD Former X Factor and American Idol contestant Jillian now works as a wedding singer, but when it comes to her own ceremony, she's totally lost! #SYTTD https://t.co/GRllhFDL38

When Jillian walked out of the dressing room and appeared in front of her family, her father was overwhelmed. He got as emotional as his daughter, and even though he tried to control himself, he couldn't help but break down — and so did Jillian.

During her confessional, she shared:

"My father and I shared this moment. We just both looked at each other and I see him getting red and me starting to feel red, and it is that moment that I've been looking for."

She added that she was so in love with the dress and was ready for the Say Yes to the Dress star to ask her the question. When Randy asked her if she was saying yes to the dress, Jillian was quick to reply that she was indeed saying yes.

Say Yes to the Dress airs every Saturday at 8 pm ET only on TLC.

