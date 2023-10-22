"Sculptured by heaven": Fans go feral as Stray Kids’ Felix appears in a shirtless look and toned physique at the group’s Seoul Special concert

The K-pop group, Stray Kids, set the stage on fire during their 5-STAR Dome Tour Seoul Special concert on October 21, 2023. This event held extra significance as it was themed around their upcoming mini-album, ROCK-STAR.

However, the focal point of the night for the fans was witnessing member Felix shirtless, for the first time ever. During a particular moment, Felix showcased his toned abs facing the crowd, letting everybody take a glimpse of his physique.

Fans were so bedazzled by this look of Felix as one of them couldn't help but call his physique, a masterpiece "sculptured by heaven."

Aptly named the Seoul Special (unveil 13), the concert marked Stray Kids' debut performance at the honorary Gocheok Sky Dome, which is South Korea's largest indoor performance venue.

Stray Kids' Felix shines on day 1 of their Seoul Special (Unveil 13) concert

The concert day 1 witnessed a stellar performance by Stray Kids. that the fans are going to treasure for a long time. However, it was a surprising and unexpected move by Felix, that left everyone talking.

Felix, who is renowned for his adorable and kind nature, stole the limelight that night with a rather audacious move. In the midst of the performance, he made a jaw-dropping entrance with a shirtless avatar, showcasing his sculpted physique, particularly his abs.

Fans, who had never seen him shirtless before, were utterly shocked by this daring display. This moment marked a significant departure from his usual sweet and charming image, and it was one that the audience wasn't prepared for.

Moreover, this eye-popping display happened on the same night when Felix once again revealed his back tattoo, featuring a pair of wings in front of the entire audience. This moment was particularly special because it occurred just before his solo performance of his unreleased song, Rev It Up.

What thrilled the fans even more was that this unique concept wasn't a one-off affair. It was part of a larger plan that extended to the following day, October 22. Fans got to witness Felix going shirtless once again, which ensured that their excitement remained at an all-time high.

However, Felix didn't let his daring act conceal his endearing personality. In the midst of all the boldness, he maintained his cuteness and charm, which the STAYs loved so much. The Louis Vuitton ambassador playfully kissed various items and tossed them to the audience, showcasing his real and bubbly self.

Many fans had serious reactions to Felix's attractiveness but there also were fans who had some hilarious reactions:

However, the number "13" for the concert tour wasn't just a random choice. It referred to ROCK-STAR being their 13th Korean album, encompassing mini-albums, special albums, studio albums, and repackaged albums.

As a part of this electrifying concert, the group treated their fans to the premiere of the SKZFLIX trailer video, along with performances such as Leave, BLIND SPOT, and MEGAVERSE. What added extra excitement was the Korean version of Social Path, the song in collaboration with Demon Slayer's singer Lisa.

The concert became a momentous event, not just because of Stray Kids' incredible performance but also due to Felix's daring and unexpected showmanship.

It was an evening where fans experienced the multifaceted talents and personalities of Stray Kids, with Felix's bold move becoming one of the unforgettable highlights. It's a performance that will be etched in the memories of fans for a long time to come, proving that Stray Kids knows how to keep their audience entertained.