“scumbag”: Southern Hospitality fans call out Oisin O’Neil’s misogyny

Southern Hospitality season 2 aired the series reunion this week. During one of the segments, the Bravo cast, in conversation with Andy Cohen, discussed the season they recently finished filming and shed light on key moments from the program.

Talk show host Andy asked Oisin O'Neill about the trip they took during the season and asked him about his disagreement with Mia Alario at the volleyball court. Lucia Pena soon joined the conversation, asking for clarification on the male cast member's earlier statements about "putting women" in their place during a previous WWHL appearance.

Fans were unhappy with how Oisin responded and called him out for being disrespectful towards women. A netizen, @2Chingylover17, wrote on X:

"Oisin is a scumbag get rid of him and bring back mikael."

Southern Hospitality season 2 fans react to Mia and Lucia x Oisin feud during reunion special

Southern Hospitality season 2 aired its reunion special on Thursday, February 22, 2024. During the episode, fans saw the cast answer burning questions about the recent season.

Bravo stated last week that Oisin O'Neill was closer to the cast than ever before, despite multiple conflicts throughout the season. In the reunion, Cohen brought up his harsh reaction to Mia during the cast trip.

Oisin noted that he had since "made up with the girls" and added that he wanted to apologize again. He further added that, at the end of the day, he was just reacting. Mia noted that she felt his apology to her was genuine but told the cast member that she had another bone to pick with him.

She recalled his WWHL appearance and stated that Oisin said he had to put them in their place. Mia wondered what "place" he was alluding to. The Southern Hospitality newbie told her that he barely knew them at the time, at which point Lucia chimed in and said that the event took place two weeks before filming the reunion special.

Elaborating on his previous comments, Oisin said,

"All I had seen at that point was just you guys yapping on everyone else's personal lives and the problem is I didn't know who you were."

Lucia wasn't happy with his reply and interjected. However, she wasn't the only one, as Andy Cohen sarcastically compared the season 2 cast member to a caveman. Lucia continued to ask him the same question.

"Sweetheart, if you don't like it, don't watch the telly," Oisin responded.

The female cast member asked him to leave if he didn't like it, and Oisin told her that she was "closer to the door." Fans of the Bravo show were offended by the new cast member's responses and slammed him online, with many saying that his comments were "condescending" and "rude".

Episodes of Southern Hospitality season 2 are available to stream on Bravo.

