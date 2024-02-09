Southern Hospitality season 2: Is Mia Alario dating anyone? Details explored 

Southern Hospitality star Mia Alario had cheery news to share with the fans in an exclusive interview with PopCulture in December 2023. After being unlucky with love several times, the Republic Garden and Lounge hostess proudly announced her newfound love to the world.

Southern Hospitality, a spin-off of the successful original series Southern Charm, took off right away and was soon renewed for a second season, which premiered on Bravo in December 2023.

Mia has been an integral part of the show since the start, so fans are familiar with the ups and downs of her life; which makes her revelation even more exciting to fans. As a hint to when fans get to see her new beau, Mia said it will likely be in season 2.

What did Southern Hospitality star Mia Alario say about her newfound love?

"The Grinch has a heart, okay," said Mia, in the PopCulture interview, noting that she hadn't been lucky with love for a couple of years before she finally found someone.

Keeping her new lover's identity a mystery, Mia revealed some basic details about him like- "He's very new", which means he is someone the fans haven't seen yet. Mia was on this interview with her Southern Hospitality friend Lucía Peña, who also chimed in dropping info saying, "He wasn't from Charleston", which the fans might not have guessed as Mia's based out of there.

In the interview, Mia also opened up about being excited for a season two because, "we went through [the] first season and that was a lot of nerve, and then now I think we've already calmed down" She continued to say,

"We know what we look like on camera from every angle, from standing up, sitting down, all those things. I've already cried. I've been drunk. I've been screaming. On [the] first season, we got all that out of the way. Now, second season we can really divulge. We can really get into it, the nitty gritty."

Mia Alario, who is now 26, also revealed that she met this mystery man while filming season two and that he's been the only one to keep her attention for "2-3 years".

While season 2 of Southern Hospitality is almost over, Mia's big reveal is still expected to come in the finale episode that is to air on February 15, on Bravo, at 9 pm.

Mia Alario and Shep Rose's controversy on Southern Hospitality season 1

Mia Alario alleged that Shep Rose tried to kiss her, while he was still in a relationship with his Southern Charm beau Taylor Ann Green; on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2023.

She called her former co-star "geriatric" and said,

“I don’t know what he was thinking, though, because I don’t have any previous job experience in geriatric work or senior care, so it was really interesting that he approached me.”

Talking about how she reacted to the incident, she said she immediately broke the news to Taylor, she said,

“I’m the one to tell your girlfriend. Absolutely, I let her know. … If my boyfriend was going around Charleston acting like that, I would need somebody to tell me. I feel like I did a service.” via Us Weekly.

Mia Alarios's determination to do justice has been reflected on many such occasions, including her standing up for Lucía Peña against their boss Leva Bonaparte, which makes the arrival of her new beau even more anticipated.

Southern Hospitality season one and two are both available to stream on Peacock.

