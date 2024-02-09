Southern Hospitality season 2: Age of all contestants on the show, explored 

Southern Hospitality season 2 premiered on Bravo on December 7, 2023. As a spin-off to the famous Southern Charm franchise, Southern Hospitality continued the victory parade of Leva Bonaparte and her colleagues as they navigated their personal and professional lives while simultaneously doing business from one of the hottest spots in Charleston.

Since the premiere of season 2, fans of the Bravo show have been intrigued by the cast. Indeed, the second season features a remarkable cast ensemble consisting of one debutant and the other returning cast members.

The first season of Southern Hospitality offered viewers a glimpse into the lives of Republic Lounge & Garden employees and Bourbon and Bubbles Restaurant & Bar, which Leva Bonaparte owns.

Season 2 embodies everything that makes reality TV exciting, from a new VIP server causing trouble to the neighborhood gossip mill churning out cheating charges to a possible custody dispute involving cats!

How old are the cast members of Southern Hospitality season 2?

Here are the ages of all Southern Hospitality season 2 cast members.

1) Lucía Pena

A teaser for the second season revealed that thirty-five-year-old Lucía was fired from Republic for drinking. Given that she is a single mother, it makes sense that she would be upset about losing her work.

2) Bradley Carter

According to Bravo, twenty-four-year-old Bradley is attempting to repair his bad-boy persona following the allegations of infidelity from the previous season. He has also received a promotion at Republic and owns Body by Brad, a personal training company.

This season, Bradley seems to be concentrating on developing his career and learning the identities of his real pals in the process.

3) Mikel Simmons

The VIP host Mikel was born on November 4, 1997, and is currently twenty-seven-years-old. He is usually up for a good time, but according to Bravo, this season's drama between Grace and Maddi doesn't seem fun.

4) Emmy Sharett

Bravo claims that twenty-five-year-old Emmy, Will's girlfriend, is prioritizing her own needs this season. She puts off pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a trophy bride to concentrate on landing a new job opportunity at Republic.

5) Will Kulp

Another bartender, Will's "days in Charleston are numbered," according to Bravo since he is returning to law school this season. Will was born in March 1994 and is thirty years old. Emmy, his co-star and lover, is unsure if a long-distance relationship can last.

6) TJ Dinch

Amidst all the turmoil, twenty-nine-year-old TJ is the dependable bartender who keeps the bar running smoothly, according to Women's Health Magazine.

Bravo gives the fans hints that, despite his professional success, his personal life is far from perfect, particularly in terms of romantic relationships.

7) Grace Lilly

This season, twenty-five-year-old Grace welcomes change and fresh starts. According to Bravo, she welcomed a baby girl—her cat, Fergie—with her new beau, Liam, after participating in her first reality TV rodeo.

8) Joe Bradley

Although twenty-eight-year-old Joe is the first person clients see when they arrive at Republic, the VIP manager finds it difficult to always be on top of the situation, according to Bravo.

Bravo reports that Joe is doubting his identity and future at Republic following the chaotic love triangle involving Maddi and Mia in the previous season.

9) Mia Alario

Born on December 31, 1997, Mia is twenty-seven years old. Mia works as a host at Republic when she isn't working in finance. "Work hard, party harder" is her philosophy, according to Women's Health Magazine.

10) Maddi Reese

The DJ and VIP manager at Republic, Maddi, dubbed the Queen Bee, is back in the latest season of Southern Hospitality. In addition to working and writing music, the twenty-six-year-old Bravo star moves in with her lover Trevor for season two. According to the teaser, Trevor hasn't given up on his infidelity.

11) Leva Bonaparte

Republic Lounge & Garden, Bourbon, and Bubbles Restaurant & Bar, and a few more Charleston-area eateries are owned by Leva. Her date of birth is May 3, 1979, and she is forty-four years old.

Being in charge, she demands nothing less than excellence from her group. Bravo's Daily Dish claims that she is enforcing a strict code of behavior on her employees this season and establishing a new system at Republic.

12) Oisin O'Neill

The newest server at Republic, Oisin, is acquainted with Maddi and Grace from their partying days in Tulum. Born in 1993, Oisin is thirty-years-old. He is known for his enormous personality and, according to Bravo, rapidly causes trouble with the Republic employees. He even puts Emmy and Will's relationship to the test.

Southern Hospitality season 2 airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 9 PM ET.

