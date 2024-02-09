Southern Hospitality season 2: Are Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp still together? Relationship updates

Southern Hospitality season 2 has been full of drama, plot twists, shocking revelations, and unexpected romantic relationships. Being a Southern Charm spinoff series, this Bravo reality TV show has achieved immense success in a short time.

Viewers get insights into the lives of employees working in Republic Garden & Lounge which is located on King Street in Charleston. VIP server Emmy and bartender Will were in the spotlight throughout season 2.

From long distance to cheating rumors, cast members Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp had to face relationship hurdles. With producers highlighting their problems in each episode, Southern Hospitality fans are curious whether the two are still together.

According to Emmy's Bravo TV description, Emmy put "her trophy wife ambitions on hold" and started to focus "on career opportunities at Republic". Will, her boyfriend, left town to attend law school and pursue his dream of becoming a lawyer. The two navigated long distances and Will's loyalty was questioned after a cheating rumor spread in town.

As of 2024, Will and Emmy are still together, they regularly post pictures and videos with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Relationship updates of Southern Hospitality season 2 stars Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, the Southern Hospitality couple posted a combined photo in which Emmy and Will are seen embracing each other. The date night post was captioned as "drunk in love."

Back in September 2023, Will Kulp posted a series of Instagram photos, a total of 6 posts with throwback pictures of how his summer went. Will was seen attending what looks like a Sikh community celebration with his girlfriend Emmy. In another photo, he can be seen walking on the shore with his girlfriend and enjoying a pool party with friends.

Southern Hospitality fans were glad to see Emmy and Will together enjoying their time with their friends and family. Previously rumors of Will cheating on Emmy had spread after a new VIP server accused Will of kissing a girl at Joe Bradley's place.

Will's girlfriend Emmy refused to believe it was true. On the January 4, 2024, episode of Southern Hospitality, she said:

"I don't believe it for a second, how sl*tty do you think Will is? I don't believe it."

Denying the accusations, Will clarified the situation:

"It's bullsh*t. First of all, everyone was f*cked up in that apartment. I was consoling this girl. We were both crying. I'm sure that if you looked at it from a certain angle, you might be like, 'They kissed.' But I didn't kiss this girl."

He continued:

"This rumor has gone out of control. It really feels like I'm getting attacked by all these people that I didn't really expect this kind of behavior from."

In a January 18, 2024 interview with Decider, the Southern Hospitality couple explained how the cheating drama is bringing them closer together. According to Emmy, their "relationship was already so strong" with the rumors like these "a big issue really felt like nothing."

To Emmy, what was more important was that she and Will knew the truth, the harder part was convincing others and clearing their misunderstanding. Adding to the ongoing conversation, Will stated:

"All relationships have struggles and challenges, and it's more about getting through them than it is about the challenge itself sometimes. I welcome the challenge. You don't want to have hard times in your relationship, but sometimes, it's necessary to grow."

Catch Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett's journey on Southern Hospitality's newly released episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

