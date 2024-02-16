Are Mia and Troy from Southern Hospitality still together? Relationship status as of today

Southern Hospitality season 2 kicked off with a bang as the premier episode unfolded with major drama. Fans were shocked to learn that Leva Bonaparte, the boss of Republic Garden & Lounge, had fired server Lucia Pena for drinking alcohol during her shift. As viewers were getting accustomed to the news, the aftermath of her termination also laid the foundation for Mia Alario’s exit.

Mia found herself terminated while standing up for her friend in front of her boss, Leva. In a dramatic outburst, Mia admitted to previously drinking on the job, putting herself in the line of fire. Although she lost her job, season 2 introduced her to Troy, the love of her life.

In an interview with Life & Style, the cast member expressed:

“I love him to death. I was single for 2 years and I went through the trenches – I deserve this.”

Relationship status of Mia Alario from Southern Hospitality explored

Mia Alario is still in a relationship with Troy, but the Southern Hospitality star is keeping the details of her love life out of the limelight. Mia confirmed she had a new man in her life in December 2023 during an interaction with Pop Culture. The reality star disclosed that she met her boyfriend while filming her portions of season 2 of Southern Hospitality.

“The Grinch has a heart, okay,” Mia told the publication, noting it’s been two or three years since she had dated anyone before the new beau entered her life. Without spilling many details, Mia noted her partner is “very new,” while her friend Lucia revealed the boyfriend “wasn't from Charleston.”

At the time, Mia seemed “excited” to dive into season 2, noting how the previous season was a thrilling experience:

"We know what we look like on camera from every angle, from standing up, sitting down, all those things. I've already cried. I've been drunk. I've been screaming. On [the] first season, we got all that out of the way. Now, second season we can really divulge. We can really get into it, the nitty gritty."

Despite being later fired, Mia continues to keep her relationship private on Instagram. Although she frequently takes to the social media platform to post about her daily life, she hasn’t uploaded photos or videos featuring her partner.

Why was Mia Alario fired in Southern Hospitality season 2?

Leva Bonaparte, the boss of Republic Garden & Lounge, fired servers Lucia Pena and Mia Alario for drinking on the job during the season 2 premiere of Southern Hospitality. While Lucia was let go before the filming of the show resumed, Mia’s exit was more dramatic. During a conversation, Lucia informed Mia she had been terminated via text message without proper warning.

In an attempt to defend her friend, Mia confronted Leva Bonaparte, calling her out for showing “hypocrisy.” The employer, shocked by Mia’s outburst, reminded her that drinking is strictly prohibited at work. Mia countered:

“I don’t get it. Employees have drank here so many times.”

When Leva asked her to take the names of these employees who’d drank on shift before, Mia boldly admitted she had. To which the boss fired:

“Then you should be gone too. You are fired. Walk out. You’re done. Good night. You said you drink on shift, you’re done.”

Taken aback by the turn of events, Mia continued to yell, “You’re not going to fuck with me,” and Leva reaffirmed she can, ordering her to leave the premises as she isn’t an employee anymore. The altercation left Leva so infuriated that she told Mia she’d never hire or work for her in any capacity ever again. Leva explained:

“I’ve never caught Mia on a camera drinking but if she’s telling me she’s drinking then leave.”

Outside the club, the sever stood her ground, telling her former colleagues:

“My friendship with Lucía means more to me than this job.”

Southern Hospitality releases new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm EST on Bravo.

