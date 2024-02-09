"Maddi's jealousy is gross": Fans slam Southern Hospitality star's reaction to Emmy Sharrett's promotion 

The chaos on Southern Hospitality season 2 has skyrocketed after Emmy Sharrett received a promotion on episode 9, released Thursday, February 8. Titled Circus Act, viewers saw Leva Bonaparte giving Emmy the post of AGM (Assistant general manager).

This meant the reality star would overlook the duties of fellow cast members Maddi Resse and Joe Bradley, the VIP managers. Maddi had an extreme reaction to Emmy receiving the new role. She said,

"L-O fucking L. There’s no way Emmy fucking deserves it."

Maddi Reese, who also aspires to be a DJ, spiraled out of control in jealousy, suggesting Emmy would never be able to fulfill the responsibility of an AGM. However, fans believe otherwise, with many "grossed" out watching her reaction.

A user wrote on X,

Emmy Sharrett says she "didn't betray" her Southern Hospitality costar Maddi Reese

In episode 9, Maddi displayed her entitlement to their workplace, stating,

"She (Emmy) has no idea what an assistant general does. I will always be the bitch that runs the bitch, I don’t care what her title is.”

At one point, Maddi and Joe talked behind Emmy's back, criticizing her antics after becoming their boss. Joe noted,

"I just don’t like how she pranced in with her yellow dress on like, ‘I’m your boss now.’ Yeah fucking right. You’re not my fucking boss.”

Previously, the teaser of Southern Hospitality season 2 captured Emmy asking boss Leva for the promotion. Watching the clip ahead of the season premiere, Maddi labeled Emmy's approach a "betrayal," noting she was the one who introduced her to boss Leva.

During an interview with US Weekly, Emmy maintains she did not go behind Maddi's back by asking for the promotion at Republic Garden & Lounge. According to her, Maddi's irresponsible behavior at work opened an opportunity for her.

She said,

"It wasn’t betrayal. It was gradually over time, Maddi stopped doing the responsibility of her job. I genuinely did not think that I was going to be a leader in any capacity. And the next thing I know, all these girls were looking to me to get stuff done. I just over time became that leader.”

Emmy also believes Maddi should have prioritized her work at the Republic if she wanted the promotion, but the latter was focused more on her DJ career. Emmy added,

“You cannot be managing a company while DJing all over while you’re trying to grow that career. It’s just not possible. So with that expanding, I could just see it being an easy way for her to let VIP manager go and pursue that. But I think a big part of it was her ego got in the way.”

Southern Hospitality fans agree with Emmy Sharrett

Like Emmy, fans have duly noted Maddi was more focused on mending her "broken relationship" and other things rather than work. They find Maddi's reaction to the situation "annoying," branding her a "drama queen." A section of viewers also supports Emmy's desire to "grow and have a future."

Southern Hospitality, the spin-off of Southern Charm, documents the dynamic life of a social group of friends living and working together in Charleston, South Carolina.

Southern Hospitality releases new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm EST on Bravo.

