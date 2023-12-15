Sean Diddy Combs' Hulu show, Diddy + 7, canceled in light of assault allegations

Hulu has canceled Diddy + 7, the reality show featuring music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family, in response to a series of s*xual assault allegations against Combs over the past two decades. The show, which was to provide an insight into the life of Combs and his seven children, was in its initial stages of production.

Combs has publicly denied these allegations, asserting his commitment to defending his reputation and family. The cancellation signifies a significant shift in Combs' relationship with the entertainment industry and his business ventures, particularly with his e-commerce platform, Empower Global, which also saw several companies withdrawing their partnerships.

Hulu cancels Diddy + 7 in wake of s*xual assault claims against Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs, a figure well-known in the music and entertainment industry, is currently facing serious allegations of s*xual assault. The first of these lawsuits was filed by Combs' former partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who alleged a decade of abuse. This lawsuit was quickly followed by others, including claims from different women who have come forward with their own experiences of alleged misconduct by Combs.

In the wake of these allegations, Sean Combs has taken a firm stance in denying all the claims made against him. He has issued statements emphasizing his innocence and his determination to fight against what he describes as attempts to tarnish his character and legacy.

Combs' defense portrays him as a victim of character assassination, with individuals seeking financial gain through false allegations. His legal team has been actively working to address these lawsuits, maintaining that the claims are baseless.

Expand Tweet

The lawsuits against Combs have been filed under specific legal acts, notably New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act and the Adult Survivor’s Act. These acts allow for the prosecution of s*xual misconduct cases that might otherwise fall outside the typical statute of limitations.

The use of these acts in the lawsuits against Combs indicates the serious nature of the claims and the legal strategies being employed by the plaintiffs. Some of the lawsuits filed against Combs in the past include allegations from Joi Dickerson-Neal, Jane Doe, and a couple of anonymous women as well.

Joi Dickerson-Neal, who appeared in one of Combs's music videos, filed a lawsuit alleging that she was drugged and r*ped by Combs in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University. On the other hand, a lawsuit filed by an individual identified as Jane Doe claims that Combs and singer Aaron Hall r*ped her and her friends between 1990 and 1991.

In another case, Jane Doe alleged that Combs, along with Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, and a third man, r*ped her when she was 17 years old. Moreover, Combs has faced four lawsuits this year from different women. Two of these women filed their suits anonymously. One of these anonymous lawsuits includes allegations from a woman who claims she was raped at 17 in 2003.

The repercussions of these allegations extend beyond the entertainment industry into Diddy's business ventures. In the wake of the news, several firms have cut ties with Combs' e-commerce site Empower Global, which promotes Black-owned companies.

This includes a notable number of brands that have terminated their partnerships, reflecting the growing concern in the business community about being associated with Combs amidst these allegations.

Expand Tweet

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness and responsiveness to allegations of s*xual misconduct. Networks and production companies are more frequently taking decisive action in response to such allegations, reflecting a shift in how the industry addresses issues of personal conduct and legal disputes.

This case with Combs and Hulu is another example of how allegations of misconduct can lead to significant consequences in the entertainment sector.