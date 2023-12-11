When did Sean “Diddy” Combs launch Empower Global? 18 businesses reportedly cut ties with the e-commerce company in the wake of SA allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing a barrage of business backlash following the plethora of SA allegations against him that recently came to light. It all started with the allegations laid out by the hip hop mogul's former girlfriend, Cassie, followed by Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal, and an anonymous Jane Doe, who all accused the producer of many heinous crimes, including SA.

On Sunday, December 10, 18 companies confirmed to Rolling Stone that they were cutting ties with Empower Global, an e-commerce company Combs launched for black-owned businesses back in July of this year after being revealed back in 2021.

Diddy announced the launch of the Atlanta-based platform under the umbrella of Combs Global on July 12, 2023. The "immersive e-commerce experience" into which Combs reportedly sank $20 million was created to help Black-owned businesses across the globe. The official website of the company states:

"With culture and community at its core, Empower Global’s digital marketplace elevates the Black economy by creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses and for everyone to “Shop Black” daily with ease."

Under a launch video of the company, Combs wrote about how "radical change starts with us" and that he was "extremely passionate" about creating a platform that would "show the power of unity." Empire Global was supposed to answer "all of the things that have held our communities back." Sean Combs further wrote:

"Let’s unite, brand by brand, company by company, person by person, customer by customer, and dollar by dollar."

18 companies say goodbye to Diddy's Empire Global

Rolling Stone reported on Sunday that 18 brands were cutting ties with Sean Combs' Empower Global in the wake of the SA allegations against him. Rolling Stone managed to get quotes from the owners of some of the businesses that decided to step back. Bags, eyewear, and apparel company, House of Takura's founder Annette Njau told the publication:

"This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit,"

Annette stated that the company found his behavior "intolerable" before adding:

"We believe in victims’ rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people."

Undergarment company Nuudii System founder Annette Azan and No One Clothiers co-founder Lenard Grier also claimed to have terminated relations with Empower Global following Cassie Ventura's lawsuit. Grier told the publication:

"Our brand is founded on the belief that every individual is important and worthy of respect, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, etc."

He added:

"The allegations against Mr. Combs are in direct conflict with these beliefs. In turn, we felt a moral imperative to end our relationship."

Skincare brand Tsuri founder Ashli Goudelock sought to terminate relations with DIddy's company as she stated that her woman-owned business would not stay in a "gray area" regarding the "mistreatment of women".

Haby Barry, the founder of the African Jewellery company Fulaba, announced the company's decision to leave as she would not go against her company's values of "empowering women and girls".

An anonymous founder further revealed to the magazine that many companies involved with Empower Global believed in the vision of its previous CEO, Khadijah Robinson, into which they invested a lot of capital. Robinson joined Combs' company after her black business e-commerce directory, Nile List, was acquired by Diddy but left in February.

Some companies felt the allegations added to their eventual exit due to Empower's poor performance. Rebecca Allen, the founder of Rebecca Allen Shoes, told Rolling Stone that they enjoyed working with the team but, due to a lack of "meaningful sales," were planning to terminate their relationship by the end of the year. However, she further revealed:

"These harrowing allegations have expedited our decision, and we ended our partnership with Empower Global earlier this month."

Despite the backlash, only 18 out of the 160-plus brands associated with Diddy's company have confirmed their departure. Rolling Stone reported that nine companies had no plans to leave, while around 5 of them carefully monitored the situation before concluding. The publication also said that one company asked them to leave Diddy alone.