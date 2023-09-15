“Seating chart is very strange”: RHONY fans react to season 14 reunion seating arrangement 

RHONY season 14 is bringing the new cast together for their first reunion. Over the last few months, they gave the audience entertainment and drama in abundance, with explosive quarrels and some fresh, new representations.

As most Real Housewives fans know, the seating chart for the reunion is critical to ensuring the night unfolds with maximum theatrics. Bravo recently let the viewers in on this year's arrangement, causing a massive uproar.

Jessel Taank and Erin Lichy are seated next to Andy Cohen, followed by Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield, with Sai De Silva and Ubah Hassan at the corners. Fans took to the internet to point out oddities in this plan, and X (formerly Twitter) user @positively4st wrote:

"This seating chart is very strange. I thought it'd be Brynn and Jenna next to Andy for sure."

Bravo's latest RHONY drop has fans divided

RHONY's fourteenth installment featured Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Jessel Taank.

Jenna and Ubah helped the show diversify and be more inclusive with their appearances this season. Erin found herself amidst conflict with almost all the women. Brynn's charm made her a fan favorite. Sai created some trouble during her stint and wasn't the most well-received cast member, while Jessel, against initial expectations, grew on the audience.

On September 14, Bravo posted the seating chart for the upcoming reunion. It shows Erin seated on Andy's left, followed by Jenna and Sai to her left. On the host's right is Sai, with Brynn and Ubah seated beside her.

Several viewers found the seating arrangements strange since Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield were seated in the middle row. Others, however, argued that the RHONY ladies on the hot seat have one main requirement: to bring the heat, which they didn't believe Jenna and Brynn had enough material for.

As season 14 progressed, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield became the most admired cast members because of their non-confrontational attitudes and inviting charisma. But seated inches away from Andy at the reunion are Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank, undeniably the most controversial ladies of the season.

Some even debated whether Sai should have been in the seat instead of one of the current RHONY women.

While they may not have had the same opinions, fans did agree on one thing: the chart was strange, and they took to the internet to state who they felt deserved to secure the spot on the couch at the reunion.

The recent developments in the lives of the ladies will come to light when the reunion airs, but until then, RHONY will return with episode 10 on September 17 on Bravo and Peacock.