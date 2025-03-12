“Secret Wars gonna bring her back” — Internet reacts as Scarlett Johansson affirms Black Widow is dead and urges fans to let Natasha go

Scarlett Johansson revealed in her recent InStyle interview, released on March 11 that she has no plans to return to MCU. In the interview, Johansson stated that Natasha is canonically dead despite fans finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact.

The 40-year-old actress rose to fame with her portrayal of Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff. Johansson requested her fans to move on and let Natasha have her "hero moment." She said:

"Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay? They just don't want to believe it. They’re like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

Scarlett Johansson's statement was reposted on X by the user @DiscussingFilm. The tweet garnered varied responses from Marvel fans. While some fans agree with the actress's comment, others insist that her character should be revived.

One netizen (@KevinSunJr) speculated that the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie, which will be released in 2027, might bring back her character alongside Captain America. They wrote,

"Secret Wars gonna bring her back along side Steve maybe even a whole alternate avengers crew, we already know another universe is gonna pop up. Calling it."

Discussions continued as more fans shared their reactions.

"She really had to shut it down three times for people to get it. Natasha’s story ended, and as much as we’d love to see her back, it’s time to move on. Let the legend rest!" A netizen wrote on X.

"Canonically died in End Game. She's right, Hawkeye mourns his best friend. Confidants that were thwarting Thanos from making the same mistake. When Tony was also a central leader to Avengers. The reason was character deaths and actors moving on. Marvel was too decisive about it." Another X user wrote.

"Should stay that way. A thing I've never liked about comics is the constant retcons, undoing things, resurrections. I don't want that to come to the MCU, there should be a sense of stakes and finality to character deaths." Another netizen wrote.

Some netizens found it hard to believe Scarlett Johansson would not return to the franchise. One (@jstucks7) stated that fans refuse to let Natasha go because Marvel has revived characters before, and now, with the Multiverse, the revival is acceptable.

"This just means for the right price, she'll be back. They can pull a black widow from another multiverse and make it happen just dye her hair black or red." A netizen wrote on X.

"Never say never. She can still be a variant or something. But if she doesn’t want to do it I can understand, she had a good run with multiple appearances." Another X user wrote.

"They don’t believe it because 1. It’s Marvel and 2. they’ve unleashed the multiverse. Death is almost meaningless in the MCU now." Another netizen wrote.

Scarlett Johansson revealed why she refuses to take pictures with fans

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 20, 2024 - Image via Getty

In her interview with InStyle, Scarlett Johansson shared that she's a private person, and while she appreciates her fans, she doesn't like being approached for a picture while she's not working. The actress revealed her refusal to take pictures generally upsets fans. She said:

"It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans or happy to see me. But I always say to people, ‘I'm not working.’ [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson's upcoming movie Jurassic World: Rebirth will be released in theatres on July 2, 2025.

