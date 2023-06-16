Each day in the YNW Melly double-murder trial has brought forward something new and worth noticing. After the request for a mistrial and Melly praying and blowing kisses in the court went viral, another video of the rapper trying to escape from the court is garnering attention from the netizens.

In a short eight-second clip, a lot of commotion can be seen in the courtroom when YNW Melly walks towards a door that reads “restricted area.” However, just then, a few security notice him and tell the rapper to move towards his seat. After the video went viral, many social media accounts, including @DailyLoud, shared it on Twitter. One social media user found the incident hilarious and wrote that the security got to him as soon as they noticed the rapper in the area.

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

YNW Melly has been charged with double murder and has been accused of killing his two best friends, Christopher and Anthony. The incident took place in October 2018, and the trial has been going on for the entire week. This week, the attorneys of both parties presented their cases with proof and witnesses.

Social media is buzzing with the viral video of YNW Melly trying to escape from the courtroom

In a shocking turn of events, social media platforms is trending a video of YNW Melly attempting a daring escape from the courtroom. The viral footage has left netizens in a state of disbelief. When Twitter account @DailyLoud shared the footage on social media, a few netizens hilariously commented to the situation.

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the rapper's video of trying to escape from the courtroom during his trial. (Image via Twitter)

This is not the first instance when netizens have called out the rapper's behavior in the courtroom. During his trial this week, he was seen laughing and giggling with his lawyer, which came as a shock to the social media users.

𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧 ☆ @huntercantmiss YNW Melly chatting and laughing in court like this ain’t no murder trial YNW Melly chatting and laughing in court like this ain’t no murder trial😭 https://t.co/6rl7GkMzqo

On the other hand, a video of the rapper praying and blowing a kiss from his seat has also made the rounds, which made social media users comment on YNW Melly's strange behavior. However, talking about the recent incident that has been captured on camera, the lawyers of the rapper have not responded to the same. As such, it cannot be said for sure if he was actually planning on running or if it was just a coincidence.

Poll : 0 votes