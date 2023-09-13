Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMA nomination goes viral, leaving the internet divided 

A clip of Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown's MTV VMA nomination is going viral online. On Tuesday, September 12, Gomez attended the MTV VMA awards ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, alongside countless other celebrities and artists. As the nominees for Best R&B award were read out loud, Gomez was seen scrunching up her nose when she heard Brown's name.

Chris Brown and Chloe lost the Best R&B award to SZA's single Shirt, while Selena Gomez won the Best Afrobeats award for her single Calm Down, which was released on August 25, 2022.

Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown was recorded live and went viral within a few hours. Watch below.

Fans divided by Selena Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown's nomination

Fans were quick to react to Selena Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown's nomination for an MTV VMA award. Many took to social media to express their feelings on the matter.

While some questioned if Chris Brown had ever done anything to draw Gomez's ire, others lauded Selena Gomez for her reaction, pointing out that while the reaction was itself funny, it also made apparent her disapproval of someone like Brown getting an award nomination.

Some, however, defended Brown, claiming that the reaction by Selena Gomez was a "mess" and that Brown was still one of the greatest musicians of his generation, no matter the reaction he evoked in some sections of the music world.

Chris Brown has a long history of violent behavior against women. One of his most prominent cases of violence was against his then-girlfriend Rihanna. She had to be admitted to hospital with severe facial injuries. Subsequently, the singer was investigated by the Miami Police Department for hitting and pulling a gun on an unnamed female singer in 2016.

In 2017, Karrauche Tran, Brown's then-girlfriend, filed and won a restraining order against Brown. Tran had accused the singer of physically harming her during their relationship.

In 2018, another unidentified woman filed charges of assault against Brown and two others. The case was settled outside of court. Again, in 2019, Brown was detained by the police in France after another woman filed charges of intimidation and aggravated r*pe against the singer.

Over the next few years, the incidents piled up, with allegations coming from Brown's housekeeper and two other unidentified women, the latter two also for intimidation, coercion, and r*pe.

This was not the first time Chris Brown's presence in a music-related event drew the ire of others. In 2018, Kendell Jenner and Ed Sheeran came under fire from netizens for participating in a video featuring Chris Brown.