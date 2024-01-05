“Self-defense and very very bad luck”: Video of man fatally struck by SEPTA subway train surfaces online, leaving everyone horrified

A man died after being hit by a SEPTA train in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood on Thursday, January 4. This happened after a physical altercation between him and another man. Authorities said that this event happened around 4:30 p.m. on the Market-Frankford line platform at 34th and Market streets.

The two men are seen fighting and pushing each other in the video that NBC10 received from an unnamed source. In the clip, it can be seen that suddenly, one of them throws two punches, knocking the other man down the tracks. A few seconds later, a train came and hit him.

Inspector Kpana Massaquoi of the Philadelphia Police told NBC10,

"Looked like appeared to be some type of physical altercation. We don't know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it's being investigated at this point."

Once the video surfaced online and was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named @PhillyCrimeUpd, internet users took to the comment section of the post to express their opinion.

Netizens react as the video of a man getting struck by SEPTA subway train and dying surfaces on the internet

Internet reacts as the man fell on the subway track and died (Image via Facebook / Philadelphia Fire Department / SEPTA website)

Authorities claimed that the unidentified man was struck and killed by a Market-Frankford Line train after an altercation on the platform of SEPTA's 34th Street Station in Philadelphia's University City on Thursday. As per CBS News, the man on the tracks was declared dead by emergency personnel.

According to Action News, an inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department told them that the individual, who was captured on the clip throwing the punches, was brought into custody. However, it was further stated that, as per the police, the individual did not fit the description of the suspect who was engaged in the fight.

Both the 34th Street station and the vicinity of Drexel University's campus were closed for some time after the incident. However, shortly after 7 p.m., the service was resumed. The trains between 30th and 40th Street Stations are running again.

Officials also stated that buses were used to redirect service between 30th and 40th streets for passengers traveling in both directions. However, passengers claim that the transport network is still not smooth yet.

According to Action News, addressing the incident, Upper Darby resident Jennifer McCray said,

“It's not too surprising. It has increased a lot on the past few years, especially post pandemic. I think there could be more police presence to contain the crowd and violence.”

According to Philadelphia News, a SEPTA rider named Jacob Davidson stated,

“It's kind of scary that that kind of thing is happening around here. I thought it was pretty safe but I guess it's pretty out of the ordinary for that to happen.”

Once the video was uploaded on X by @PhillyCrimeUpd, netizens took to the comment section to voice their opinion regarding the entire incident.

The Philadelphia police are still looking into the event in an effort to determine the nature of the two men's connection and to understand what may have started this fight. According to Massaquoi, a homicide investigation is currently ongoing regarding the death.

As per CBS, SEPTA is going through the surveillance footage from the day of the incident. Authorities have also requested that anyone with information about the event contact them.