Seasons of Blossom star Seo Ji-hoon has been confirmed to star in the upcoming K-drama, King of Four Pillars of Destiny. Management KOO, the actor's agency, issued a press release on November 21 announcing that the actor would be playing the role of the male lead in the upcoming fantasy drama.

King of Four Pillars of Destiny is a fantasy mystery K-drama that is based on a web novel, I Became A Genuis Fortune Teller. The plot of the show revolves around the tales of a fortune-teller who not only has the skills to predict the fate of a client but also alter that fate. The protagonist fortune-teller is a master of an ancient Oriental method of fortune-telling that has gained traction around the globe due to its efficacy.

Although the upcoming drama is an adaptation of the web novel, the show promises to introduce characters and events that were not seen in the original web novel. King of the Four Pillars of Destiny will be the world's first fortune-telling mystery drama, and fans of K-dramas are looking forward to the new Korean hero fantasy drama.

More about Seo Ji-hoon’s role in King of Four Pillars of Destiny

Signal's star Seo Ji-hoon will play the role of the male protagonist, Geum Tae-young, in the upcoming show.

Geum Tae-young is a genius fortune-teller whose life is embroiled in mystery and drama. Kings of Four Pillars of Destiny is set to be an amalgamation of suspense, romance, and drama. Tae-young is at the center of both the detective mystery and the romance.

About Seo Ji-hoon

Seo Ji-hoon is a South Korean actor who made his acting debut as the antagonist in the 2016 blockbuster drama, Signal. Following his performance in Signal, Seo Ji-hoon acted in The Legendary Shuttle for which he received a KBS Drama Award nomination. School 2017 and Prison Playbook are two internationally acclaimed K-dramas of which Ji-hoon was a part.

Seasons of Blossom was the latest show featuring Seo Ji-hoon. It was a coming-of-age show that focused on the friendships and relationships that developed among four students of Seoyeon High School.

The show was structured like an anthology, with each part focusing on a new cast of core actors. Ji-hoon brought to screen the character of the teen from the past, Lee Ha-min, who was popular and adored due to the facade he put up in public to hide his dark cynical side.

Seo Ji-hoon’s character in King of Four Pillars of Destiny is unique and not similar to anything the actor has portrayed before. Fans are hoping to see the actor in a refreshing light. King of Four Pillars of Destiny is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes