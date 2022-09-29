Seasons of Blossom’s cast dishes on characters, experiences and more

In tune with the recent debut of Seasons of Blossom, the cast members gave some interesting insights about their behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

In an interview with a reputed media outlet, the actors revealed the extent to which they resemble their characters and the most significant challenges they face while depicting them on screen.

Seasons of Blossom is a tale of love and friendship among students at Seoyeon High School, 18 years old. The K-drama, which is based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, illustrates how a terrible event that occurred six years ago began to have an impact on the lives of teenagers today.

Depicting the teenagers from six years ago are Seo Ji-Hoon and So Ju-Yeon. The Signal actor plays the role of Lee Ha-Min, who seems joyful but is somewhat cynical. So Ju-Yeon, best known for her performance in A Love So Beautiful, represents the shy yet strong-willed Han So-Mang.

The present-day teens are Kim Min-Kyu, who portrays Lee Jae-Min, the most popular student at Seoyeon High School. Kang Hye-Won plays Yoon Bo-Mi, the amicable and gorgeous school queen. Yoon Hyun-Soo will be seen as Choi Jin-Young, who appears to be a rough and intimidating person but is gentle and soft-hearted.

“During breaks, we play games together”: Cast of Seasons of Blossom shares their BTS experience and more

The cast of Seasons of Blossom gave a wholesome interview, candidly answering several questions.

Describing their time on the sets of Seasons of Blossom, Seo Ji-Hoon shared that since he primarily worked with Ju-Yeon, they would mostly joke around during breaks. Yoo Hyu-So shared :

“During breaks, we play phone games together (I won them all), film videos together, and take photos. I also remember Bo Mi (Kang Hye Won) and I joked around whenever we got the chance.”

Several interesting responses came up to the question of what the actors’ first impressions of fellow cast members were. So Ju-Yeon shared her first impression of Ji-Hoon, was the key to their effervescent chemistry on screen. She said:

“I had a script reading session with Ji Hoon before meeting the other actors, and he led me comfortably since the first time we met, so we were able to get close quickly. Thanks to that, our chemistry was good on set also.”

While describing a difficult part of shooting, Kim Min-Kyu revealed that depicting the nuanced personality of the character Lee Jae-Min was challenging. According to the Business Proposal actor, his role had to undergo multiple changes, so adjusting to all the transformations was stressful for him.

The cast of Seasons of Blossom also revealed the degree to which they resemble their characters. While most actors gave a range of fifty and sixty percent, Yoon Hyun-Soo said that although he shares several superficial similarities with his character, their personalities are very different.

Seasons of Blossom premiered on September 21 and will air every Wednesday.

