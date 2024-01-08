Seol In-ah to reportedly star in the upcoming drama 'Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin' opposite Jung Kyung-ho

The upcoming K-drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is reportedly set to feature Seol In-ah as the female protagonist, according to an exclusive report published on January 8, 2024, by YTN News. While her management agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has not yet verified the casting announcement, she will reportedly collaborate with Jung Kyung-ho on the title.

Director Im Soon-rye, whose credits include The Point Men, Little Forest, The Whistleblower, and others, is set to helm Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. Additionally, Kim Bo-tong, who has been a screenwriter for popular K-dramas such as D.P. starring Jung Hae-in, and The King of the Desert starring Jang Dong-yoon, has reportedly penned the storyline.

More about the upcoming drama Labourer Noh Moo Jin starring Jung Kyung-ho

The title of the drama suggests that it centers around the main character, a labor lawyer. The upcoming title, Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin, is expected to shed light on the interpersonal ties between people and the issues that arise in various jobs.

Actor Jung Kyung-ho was previously cast in the lead role and is set to play Noh Moo-jin. His character is a labor lawyer who accepts a range of cases and is committed to bringing those he represents justice.

He is the primary character, an upright, sympathetic, and driven lawyer. Entrusted with supervising labor matters at an organization, he comes across a multitude of workers battling various obstacles, which inspires him to defend them.

South Korean media site Joy News reported on August 24, 2023, that Jung Kyung-ho would be appearing in the forthcoming legal drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. The actor's agency, Management Allum, then responded to the same and confirmed the news, resulting in heightened anticipation among fans.

However, fans and K-drama enthusiasts now await official confirmation about Seol In-ah's involvement in the upcoming drama, Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin.

South Korean actress Seol In-ah and her projects so far

Seol In-ah played Choi Se-kyung in the 2023 popular drama Twinkling Watermelon. She took on the role of a cello goddess from Seowon Arts High School in 1995. The slice-of-life series is about a CODA boy (Ryeoun) who travels back in time to 1995 from 2022 and meets his 19-year-old father before the accident that impacts his dad's ability to hear and speak.

Seol In-ah rose to fame after her portrayal of Jin Young-seo in the popular SBS romantic comedy series Business Proposal in 2022. The drama also starred Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, and Kim Min-kyu and saw increased viewership when BTS' Jungkook mentioned that the drama was one of his favorites during a Weverse live session.

Furthermore, in association with the vegan company Marhen J, Seol In-ah dropped her debut solo track, Pure Love on July 8, 2022. In August 2022, the Business Proposal fame actress debuted on the big screen as a flight attendant, Tae-eun in the movie Emergency Declaration.

The 28-year-old also had a brief special cameo in the tvN drama Record of Youth in 2020. She portrayed Jo Hwa-jin (Royal Noble Consort Ui) in the historical drama Mr. Queen in 2020.

Official information regarding the release date and broadcast channel for the K-drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is currently awaited.