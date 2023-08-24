On August 24, 2023, South Korean media outlet Joy News reported that Jung Kyung-ho is slated to feature in the upcoming legal drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin.

In response to the report, the actor's agency, Management Allum, confirmed the aforementioned news, stating that he will indeed appear in the upcoming drama. The agency further revealed that the show is currently in the pre-production phase and is scheduled to enter the production phase next year.

Following the news release, fans of the actor and K-drama enthusiasts, who had eagerly awaited the latest casting updates for the Crash Course in Romance actor, were filled with joy and promptly turned to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their excitement. One user celebrated the news by claiming how it was a "great news."

K-drama fans excited to see Jung Kyung-ho in new role in the upcoming drama

In the upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin, Jung Kyung-ho will portray the role of attorney Noh Moo-jin, with the storyline centering around his experiences as a labor attorney. In his previous drama Crash Course in Romance, Jung Kyung-ho played the role of a highly sought-after and talented math teacher. Now, in the upcoming drama, he will step into the shoes of a labor attorney, which has heightened excitement among fans.

Since the actor's birthday falls on August 31, and news of his casting has surfaced in the same month, fans are thrilled about his next role and are conveying their Happy Birthday wishes in advance. Additionally, fans are curious whether there will be a female lead in the upcoming drama or if it will solely revolve around Jung Kyung-ho.

Check out the reactions of K-drama fans to the latest casting news of Crash Course in Romance actor:

Jung Kyung-ho's character, Noh Moo-jin, is depicted as a labor attorney who takes on a variety of cases, dedicated to achieving justice for his clients. If he accepts the role, he will embody the lead character as a principled, compassionate, and determined attorney. Tasked with overseeing labor affairs within a company, he encounters numerous employees grappling with diverse challenges, motivating him to protect their rights.

Many fans are considering the casting news a gift from the actor, arriving during his birthday month.

The upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin will be directed by Im Soon-rye, known for works like The Point Men and Little Forest, and written by Kim Bo-tong, popular for projects such as Happy Boy and D.P. seasons one and two.

More about Jung Kyung-ho

Debuting in 2004 with the series Sweet 18, South Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho has ventured into various dramas and films over the years.

According to reports, despite his father's objections, the 39-year-old actor pursued a career in acting. The Life on Mars' actor's father, Jung Eul-young, an experienced director renowned for works like Life is Beautiful and Mom's Dead Upset, had a different career path in mind for his son.

Now, almost two decades later, the Crash Course In Romance actor stands out in the South Korean entertainment scene for his authentic portrayal of characters in the dramas he takes part in. He has graced several successful slice-of-life dramas, notably Prison Playbook and both seasons of Hospital Playlist.

The upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo is set to begin filming next year.