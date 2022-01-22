Servant Season 3 Episode 2 preview: What will the next episode hold (Theories)

Apple TV has dropped its newest episode of Servant, being executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. It is a psychological horror-thriller concocted by the creative mind of Shyamalan and puts the director's talents to very fair use.

The show revolves around the Turner family being despondent over the loss of their newborn son. The couple, Dorothy and Sean, try to cope with the loss by using a lifelike reborn doll, which is then brought to life miraculously, and the couple hires a young nanny named Leanne to watch over the child.

Things go awry when a series of catastrophic events encroach on the family. According to the first episode of the third season, Leanne is the most affected by these events.

Here are some theories on what the next episode for Servant could hold.

Theories for Servant Episode 2

Mommy-and-me group

Apple TV confirmed on their platform that the description of the next episode would be Dorothy hosting a mommy-and-me group. Leanne would most likely become more paranoid, and her anxiety may go through the roof as she believes that the cult is still after her.

Leanne may see someone in the group that she recognizes, which may cause her to have a nervous breakdown.

Kidnapped child

What might be more frightening than seeing an old enemy at your house may be the fact that someone may snatch up tiny Jericho from his family. This may be the catalyst that puts a series of events in motion that slowly widdle and breaks down the family.

With so much chaos, it’s a wonder they don’t just move. Understandably, that wouldn’t work because the series has to run longer than that, but it is possible that someone from the cult is stalking them and is waiting to steal the child from them for retribution.

More diary trouble

It’s already been revealed in the last episode that Julian (Rupert Grint), Leanne’s former lover, was attacked by a flock of birds after Leanne drew a litany of birds in her diary, in a fit of venting, while she was in the basement. The diary may hold more meaning in the future for the series.

Moreover, it has yet to be confirmed how important the diary can be, and it could even make Leanne kill one of her family members if driven to that point. It does seem evil forces lie within the diary, and some driving and the supernatural entity is causing these terrible events to occur. Only time will tell what the future holds for the next episode of Servant.

