“Serving looks and comfort!”- Netizens react to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Drive-In pop-up experience 

Fans reacted to Kim Kardashian’s visit to the SKIMS Drive-In pop-up on April 6, 2025. The event celebrated SKIMS’ new flagship store at 8569 W. Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood in collaboration with the adjacent Mel’s Drive-In.

The collaboration saw Mel's Drive-In getting renovated into SKIMS' color palette and decor for five days, along with some new menu items. Kim Kardashian visited the pop-up on the final day of the collaboration - April 6, 2025. She shared some images and videos from her visit on her social media handles.

Kim Kardashian went with three of her kids - Psalm (5), Chicago (7), and Saint (9). Her eldest daughter, North, wasn't there. Kim notably wore beige leggings and a matching top from SKIMS.

Fans online have reacted to her posts, with one X user complimenting her looks, writing:

"Serving looks and comfort!"

Some users spoke about the idea of the collaboration between SKIMS and Mel's Drive-In.

"The perfect combo. Family vibes and delicious food at Mel's Drive-In, with a little Skims style to top it off." one user wrote.

"The Skims Diner is such a cute idea, Kim is so smart," another tweeted.

"Is there anything more refreshing than a great new product. Glad to see you are still innovating and improving the world," another user commented.

"Family nights at Skims Mel Drive-In sound amazing! Great food fun vibes and unforgettable memories," one user wrote.

The pop-up was available from April 2 to April 6, 2025.

More about Mel's Drive-In's collaboration with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's clothing brand celebrated the opening of its flagship store by collaborating with Mel's Drive-In, which is just adjacent to the store. The diner was closed for a couple of days and renovated, adding SKIMS' color palette, decor and clothing items.

The diner also served a new menu that combined wellness with its classics, with items like:

SKIMS Body Boost Smoothie - It contains dates and collagen.

SKIMS Signature Shake - It features a rich, macho-style milkshake.

Pancakes that had "SKIMS" spelled out on top of them with powdered sugar.

There were also classic items with a twist like SKIMS Smash Burger, SKIMS Melt, Trending Tenders, SKIMS Classic Breakfast, and SKIMS Spiral Fries.

Mel's Drive-In's co-owner, Colton Weiss, said about the collaboration (via WEHO Times):

“We heard about SKIMS moving into the old West Time building about a year and a half ago, and we were excited. Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] have always supported Mel’s, so having SKIMS next door just made sense. Hopefully, it brings some new energy to Sunset.”

The diner also had a photobooth and other additions for the pop-up, as Weiss added:

“Even our jukebox has been updated with a playlist curated by SKIMS.”

The pop-up is over now, though, as it lasted until April 6, 2025. While Mel's Drive-In will now revert back to its normal self, the SKIMS store is open for visitors.

