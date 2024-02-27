SEVENTEEN DK’s look for Bally FW24 show at Milan Fashion Week 2024 wows fans: “Looking handsome”

SEVENTEEN’s DK also known as Dokyeom, made an appearance for Bally at Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2024 and the internet is buzzing about it. This makes for the second Milan Fashion Week outing for DK since he was announced as Bally’s global ambassador on September 19, 2023.

Just like other Korean celebrities, SEVENTEEN’s band members are being recognized by leading fashion houses for their impressive fashion sense and social media following. DK, who is referred to as the 'happy virus' of the K-pop group due to his charm and friendly nature, channeled the same aura as he interacted with fans and paparazzi outside the Bally show.

For the fashion show proper, the Korean singer donned a black leather jacket and jeans. K-pop charts on X posted DK’s look for Bally’s fashion show and netizens took to the comment section to express appreciation for his looks.

A fan commented

“Looking handsome as per usual”

Netizens appreciate DK's look for the Bally Fall/Winter show 2024 (Image via X/Kpop Charts)

More details on SEVENTEEN DK’s Milan Fashion Week debut

DK, a vocalist of the Korean boy band, SEVENTEEN served looks and haute couture at Bally’s Autumn/Winter show in a black leather jacket which he left open to give a peek at his white singlet and wide leg denim pants. He finished off the look with black shoes and rocked his hair in a messy flop.

Netizens expressed admiration for SEVENTEEN's DK visuals. Some said he looked beautiful and others said that he looked very good. Here are some reactions below:

Fans appreciate DK's look for the Bally Fall/Winter show 2024 (Image via X/Kpop Charts)

Milan Fashion Week 2024 has seen its share of Korean celebrities who continue to take fashion to the next level.