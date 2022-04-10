SEVENTEEN releases concept photos and trailer of first English single ‘Darl+Ing’

K-Pop act SEVENTEEN's fans woke up to the brilliant news as the band shared a sneak peek into their first English language single ‘Darl+ing’ on Saturday. They also released a batch of concept photos and the first set features members Joshua, Jun, The 8, Mingyu, Vernon and Dino. A trailer of the upcoming track was also released.

The theme of the concept pictures are warm, soft-hued colors. The trailer also features a sunlit wall that is filled to the brim with loving messages, and memories cherished in the form of pictures. A beautiful and heartwarming instrumental track accompanies the warm-toned visuals.

Release date of SEVENTEEN's single Darl+ing

Additional concept photos featuring other members of the band are expected to be released in the days closer to the release of the single. SEVENTEEN consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The song is slated to be released on April 15.

The song arrives weeks before the debut of their extended playlist release in May. This single by the 13-member act will serve as a prelude to their full-length album, as a gift to the band’s fans —CARATs—around the world.

Even as fans across the world await the release of the band’s album, 'Darl+ing' is expected to keep them happy and excited for all things new that have been planned in the coming days. In the coming days, the band will also collaborate for a project with Apple. This will be in celebration of the band’s new single and the brand’s new store opening in South Korea. Through this collaboration, attendees of Apple Remix will learn more about the act’s creative process.

They will also be guided to create a one-of-a-kind remix of SEVENTEEN's new track using GarageBand and Apple’s devices. The session is set to launch initially in Korea and then in Apple stores across Asia.

In additional news, one of SEVENTEEN’s members, Wonwoo, recently experienced a heartbreaking loss. The singer’s mother passed away recently after suffering from an illness. The band’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, stated that the member’s family and friends would attend the funeral.

Edited by Gunjan