Severance season 2 returns to production after SAG-AFTRA delay

Severance is one of the most acclaimed shows on Apple TV+, and news of the production of season 2 of the program has finally been confirmed. The second season of Severance was announced back in 2022, before the finale of the first season had been streamed.

However, when the SAG-AFTRA strikes were announced on July 14, 2024, it brought a lot of productions to a standstill, which also included the production of season 2 of Severance. Apple TV announced the news about season 2 resuming its production through an Instagram post on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Season 1 of the series premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022 and was received very positively by fans. The show went on to be nominated for 14 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor. Season 1 also received Emmy Awards in the categories of Main Title Design and Music Composition.

Apple TV confirms the resumption of Severance season 2 production with Instagram post featuring Adam Scott

Fans were delighted when a second season of their beloved series was announced back in 2022. Production for the season was already underway when the WGA strikes halted all production activities in May 2023. A black-and-white image of actor Adam Scott sprinting along what appears to be the Lumon offices' lit hallway was shared on Monday by Apple TV+, which confirmed the resumption of production.

The first strike by the Writers Guild of America was directed at the studios that the AMPTP represented. On September 26, 2023, the writers' strike came to an end, although SAG-AFTRA had already been on strike for 74 days. With SAG-AFTRA having also worked out a deal with the studios, work has resumed in Hollywood, and Severance season 2 is back on schedule.

Amidst the delay caused by the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the production of the series faced another roadblock when there was an alleged rift between co-showrunners Mark Friedman and Dan Erickson. However, in a tweet last year, director Ben Stiller affirmed that there was no issue behind the scenes and that production was still underway. He tweeted:

“No one’s going to the break room. We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible.”

While season 2 of the series has officially resumed production, there is no definitive news about when it will air on Apple TV+. It can be expected that the production of the season will end by this year and Severance will be back by next year.

