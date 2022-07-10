Shaun Toub and Shila Vosough discuss how art imitates life in Tehran (Exclusive) 

Apple TV's latest espionage thriller Tehran is now out with season 2. The series follows the story of Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Iran under a stolen identity to facilitate the destruction of Iran’s nuclear reactor. However, when her mission fails, she is stuck in a new life and must do everything to get out of the place.

Tehran wrapped up its second season this June with an exciting climax, leaving fans craving more. Although no official announcement for a third season has been made yet, fans are already anticipating another run given the finale of the latest season.

In light of the arrival of the second season, cast members Shaun Toub and Shila Vosough joined Sneha Haldar from Sportskeeda for an interview, sharing insight about the making of Tehran.

Shaun Toub and Shila Vosough on the portrayal of Iran in Tehran

Set against the backdrop of political conflict between Iraq and Iran, it is intriguing indeed to think about how authentic the portrayal of Tehran was in the series. Actors Shila Vosough and Shaun Toub, both hailing from Iran, had interesting perspectives to share on the issue. Shaun, who plays Faraz Kamali, the Iranian officer chasing Mossad hacker Tamar, shared:

"I've been living in United States for a long time and I was raised in Manchester. But I gotta tell you, you know, my Iranian friends from Iran, they are amazed that Tehran in the series looks exactly like Tehran in Iran, which is amazing. The makers of the show have done an amazing job with that."

Agreeing with Shaun, Shila, who plays Nahid, Faraz's wife, added:

"We do have to keep in mind that this is a completely fictional story. It's a character driven thriller, about identity. Because it is fictional, all the characters are fictional. So I don't feel that the character I play, Nahid Kamali, is really close to really any woman who is married to a Revolutionary Guard, which is the Iranian military, the role that Shaun plays. So in many ways, it's very close. But in many ways, I feel that if you're Iranian living in Iran, you would be aware that it's fictional, that it's just created for entertainment purposes."

It is true that Tehran is a completely fictional story, but certain aspects of the series, such as the portrayal of the characters of Tamar and Faraz, which don't adhere to the binary of good and bad, make the show closer to reality. The dimensions added to the characters and the depiction of Iran's socio-cultural terrain feel very close to life.

Why Iranians are loving the series

Tehran has done an amazing job at showcasing the city's bustling youth with their fast cars and pool parties, which is very different from the concept of a war-torn Iran that we have in our minds. Shila Vosough confirmed it, stating:

"This season, season two, the series illustrates Iran's social divide, and the dual set of rules that are in place for the rich and everyone else. So whereas in season one, we saw the shadowey side of Iran, the underground, this season takes place in the lap of luxury with the rich boys and their expensive cars and the private clubs and the parties."

Adding to Shila's point, Shaun Toub stated:

"And that's why what they've done is such an incredible job because this is exactly what's happening in Iran. That's why when my friends, they watch the show in Iran, they're amazed. They're like, "Oh, my God, this is exactly how it is."

Season two saw Tamar getting close to the General through his son Peyman. To do that, she had to introduce herself to the uber-rich crowd in Iran, which she tactfully does by exploiting connections.

The other side of Iran, housing the affluent in a lap of luxury, is very different from the intense action-packed first season. But that is not to say the second season lacks action. It is equally thrilling, if not more.

Shaun Toub further added:

"Kudos to the makers of the show because they made sure that the series is detailed. That is really why the Iranians are loving the series, because they feel that it's in Iran, you know, the series is taking place in Iran. And thats incredible."

A lot more remains to be discovered about Tehran and the characters of Shaun and Shila. Watch this space for more exclusive interviews with the stunning actors of the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far