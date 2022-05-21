Tehran Season 2 Episode 3 and 4 Recap: How far will Tamar go? 

Tehran ended the premiere on a thrilling note, creating suspense for the third and fourth episodes. Reeling from the death of Babak, Milad now finds it very hard to cope and wants to flee as soon as possible. However, Tamar is here to stay.

The second episode saw Tamar hatching a plan with Marjan to get more information on Mohammadi. Milad gets on board with the plan by agreeing to help them get close to Peyman, Mohammadin's son. This created more room for drama and thrill, which the third episode picked up successfully.

Milad struggles to come to terms in episode 3 of Tehran

Still healing from the death of Babak in the second episode, the third episode finds Milad haunted by what happened. While Tamar moves on, Milad wants to run away to Vancouver, but the former reminds him that they can't. After establishing contact with Vahid, Tamar gets an invite to the former's gym, which she intends to utilize to get close to Peyman.

In other news, Marjan tries to establish contact with Faraz by claiming to be a psychoanalyst who was visiting Nahid. Faraz is distrustful, but Marjan breaks through to Nahid which impresses Faraz, who now wants her to see Nahid regularly.

Meanwhile, Milad goes to his other apartment and is followed by Faraz and Ali. He then visits Vahid's house where Tamar was, jeopardizing Tamar's plan to establish an association with Vahid. He takes Tamar away and forces her to leave with him but their plans are thrown apart when they are followed by police and are forced to hide. They, however, manage a narrow escape.

How does Tamar's plan go in episode 4 of Tehran?

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus apple.co/Tehran "Milad wants them to have their normal life in Vancouver, and he imagined them having a family...and I think that Tamar wants to want it, but I’m not sure she can have that kind of life." -Niv Sultan on the complicated relationships of a spy in #TehranTV "Milad wants them to have their normal life in Vancouver, and he imagined them having a family...and I think that Tamar wants to want it, but I’m not sure she can have that kind of life." -Niv Sultan on the complicated relationships of a spy in #TehranTV apple.co/Tehran https://t.co/MWVmK2gKIz

Episode 3 ended with Vahid taking out Tamar with his friends, where the latter finally meets Peyman. She attempts to grab his attention and succeeds. The main premise of episode 4 is Tamar trying to get close to Peyman. She visits a party at Vahid's where she has the opportunity to get close to Peyman so that she can go forward with her mission of switching their phones.

After creating a distraction, Tamar steals Peyman's phone to initiate a data transfer which gets disrupted due to an unforeseen turn of events. Although she managed to transfer the data, she failed to switch phones. Furthermore, luck was with her as she got an invite from Peyman to play tennis the next day.

Meanwhile, Milad goes to Vahid's house where he is taken in for a drink and a conversation. Vahid manages to place bait on him which leads him to fall into trouble with the police.

Tehran season 2 episode 4 ended with a surprise, creating intrigue among viewers regarding the fate of Milad.

