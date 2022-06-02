To build a bridge between the two nations: Moshe Zonder addresses Israel-Iran conflict in context of Tehran (Exclusive) 

Tehran has dropped its second season on the Apple TV streaming platform and it is bigger and better, not to mention even more thrilling than the first season. The second season of the spy thriller follows Mossad agent and hacker Tamar, who once again finds herself caught up in another mission after the failure of the first one.

In light of the release, Moshe Zonder, creator of the show, has engaged with Sneha Haldar from Sportskeeda to talk on a variety of topics, directly and indirectly, related to Tehran. This feature talks about Moshe Zonder's own intentions in making the show such a political piece and what it means for the conflicting nations of Israel and Iran.

Bridging gaps in Tehran

Moshe Zonder has been very vocal about his show being an attempt to bring the two conflict-ridden nations of Israel and Iran closer together. While talking about the political implications of Tehran, the creator has commented:

"My purpose in doing the show, developing and writing the DNA of the series, is to show that there is a huge similarity between Israeli people and Iranian people. I know it sounds imaginary at this point, but the two nations, who have ancient and amazing history and culture, can build a bridge between them. There isn't a real good reason for us to be enemies."

In this context, he has also alluded to the political structures of both nations, giving his opinion on how some resolution to the unfortunate conflict can be brought about.

"We need a leader, such as Anwar Sadat, who was Egypt's president, Israel's biggest enemy, who said he is willing to come to Jerusalem. If today one of the leaders would say that he is willing to come, without any preconditions, to Tehran or Jerusalem, reality can be different. It won't happen in one day and I'm afraid this leader might pay in his life, as Sadat and Yitzhak Rabin did. I would like to think that I will be able to visit Iran one day".

Very few shows have dared to be as politically charged as Zonder's spy thriller. Most fall into the trap of good and bad, presenting a biased perspective that also shapes the biases of the viewer.

The response from both sides

Much of Tehran has been influenced by Moshe's own interactions with people from Israel and Iran. He has received feedback for the show as well as more ideas for development from the people. While talking about the kind of responses Tehran has received from both sides of Israel and Iran, Moshe says,

"Thanks to Apple TV+ platform, Iranian people are seeing the show all over the world and many of them have become big fans of the show. We are getting a lot of feedback from them, including ideas for the scripts and the future of the characters... It is amazing for me to read those emails, to have the opportunity to know their points of view and to be in touch with them. I had meetings also with Iranian immigrants that came to Athens to work and earn money because of the bad economic situation in Iran and work on our set. I never imagined I would have this opportunity."

There is a general tendency to present a nuanced portrayal of both sides of Iran and Israel, foregoing any tarps of binary in Tehran. It is because of this that a space for dialogue has emerged which is really heartening to know about. According to Moshe, he experienced the same kind of feedback for Fauda too:

"This amazing and unique experience happened to me also after "Fauda" was aired on Netflix. I was the head writer of the first season and wrote the same DNA for Fauda, regarding the similarity between us Israelis and Palestinians and that there is no good or bad in our conflict. I got feedback from Palestinians who are living in the west bank or in exile all over the world, from Lebanon, through Los Angeles, to India. They could identify with the way Palestinians were introduced in the show. I always try to show, as best as I can, the complexities of both sides".

The question of representation and portrayal inevitably brings up questions of identity and migration, which we see in Tehran. Watch this space for more insights on Tehran from Moshe Zonder himself as he now brings in his own personal experiences in framing his creations.

