Shazam 2 actor Zachary Levi latest tweet labeled "mature" amid ongoing box office backlash

Things haven't been great for the DC extended universe, which recently saw the release of Shazam 2 amidst another underwhelming box-office opening. The film has already broken the record for the lowest opening in DC history with only $30 million earned in its opening weekend.

It is also one of the last films of the current era of DC movies, which is set to be reworked entirely under the guidance of James Gunn.

After the very underwhelming performance of Shazam 2, Zachary Levi, the star of the film, opened up about the ongoing toxicity of Zack Snyder fans in a recent interview. This landed the actor in hot waters with angry DC fans who were already at loggerheads with the studio. Replying to some fans' criticism, in a tweet on March 21, the actor urged everyone to "stand taller."

Zachary Levi @ZacharyLevi twitter.com/sleepyguymike/… sleepyknight🤍🌙 @sleepyguymike @AdeezyAdrian #DCU @ZacharyLevi Found ANOTHER Snyder cry baby @AdeezyAdrian @ZacharyLevi Found ANOTHER Snyder cry baby🍹#DCU https://t.co/WQkT96gCEg I know in your mind you’re trying to somehow come to my defense, but I’m good. Also, this is exactly the type of decisive behavior that I’m talking about. No need to call people names. Big bigger. Stand taller. Behave respectfully even when respect isn’t afforded to you. I know in your mind you’re trying to somehow come to my defense, but I’m good. Also, this is exactly the type of decisive behavior that I’m talking about. No need to call people names. Big bigger. Stand taller. Behave respectfully even when respect isn’t afforded to you. 🙏 twitter.com/sleepyguymike/…

Zachary Levi @ZacharyLevi ConservativeDad a.k.a SnyderBot @CNSRVTVDad @ZacharyLevi said this about his book. Instead of judging us, if he learned a little bit about the Snyder Fandom, he'd know that many of us have had our share of challenges. Snyder's films have helped heal some of our traumas. He missed an opportunity to connect with people. @ZacharyLevi said this about his book. Instead of judging us, if he learned a little bit about the Snyder Fandom, he'd know that many of us have had our share of challenges. Snyder's films have helped heal some of our traumas. He missed an opportunity to connect with people. https://t.co/FmNKnJFU9Y I’m not judging you, brother. I actually love you. I really do. 🤗 I have no issue with Snyder fans. Heck, I’ve been to nearly all his movies myself. My issue is with anyone who wishes to destroy something, simply because it’s not what they want. That comes from hate, not love. twitter.com/cnsrvtvdad/sta… I’m not judging you, brother. I actually love you. I really do. 🤗 I have no issue with Snyder fans. Heck, I’ve been to nearly all his movies myself. My issue is with anyone who wishes to destroy something, simply because it’s not what they want. That comes from hate, not love. twitter.com/cnsrvtvdad/sta…

Zachary's response has won hearts as fans praised his mature response amid the box-office travesty.

Despite what becomes of Shazam 2, Zachary Levi has addressed a few important issues in his interview about the current DC fanbase.

What are fans saying about Shazam star Zachary Levi after his recent comments?

Levi responded with very careful consideration to the fans who called him out on Twitter, resulting in others coming in his support. Many labeled the Shazam 2 star's response as mature and respectful.

Rorschach Journal @RonaldC0525 @ZacharyLevi Mad Respect, where it's due. I agree there shouldn't be toxicity among fandoms, I hope we can be united... @ZacharyLevi Mad Respect, where it's due. I agree there shouldn't be toxicity among fandoms, I hope we can be united...

ᵃⁿᵘˢʰ @10anoush @ZacharyLevi I love you Zach, I truly do. I hope you know how much you help people with these words @ZacharyLevi I love you Zach, I truly do. I hope you know how much you help people with these words♥️

Raymar @elray159 @ZacharyLevi I just want you to know I really enjoyed the movie! Most people tbag watched it enjoyed it! The entire cast and crew did great job! I @ZacharyLevi I just want you to know I really enjoyed the movie! Most people tbag watched it enjoyed it! The entire cast and crew did great job! I

Superbad5 @Superbad52 @ZacharyLevi Can’t we all just support each side of DC fandom, we can like all sides too. Whether it’s the Snyder DC movies, Burton, Nolan, Gunn, Reeves Batman, Joker, Gunn’s DCU, the old DCEU. It’s endless guys! @ZacharyLevi Can’t we all just support each side of DC fandom, we can like all sides too. Whether it’s the Snyder DC movies, Burton, Nolan, Gunn, Reeves Batman, Joker, Gunn’s DCU, the old DCEU. It’s endless guys!

Ishtar @hesler_flores @ZacharyLevi I'm a Snyderfan, but I'm also a DC fan who loves your Shazam version. I wish we can continue watching you interacting with other characters of the old DCU. @ZacharyLevi I'm a Snyderfan, but I'm also a DC fan who loves your Shazam version. I wish we can continue watching you interacting with other characters of the old DCU. https://t.co/pRcK3ozKnU

Jared Liuzzi @ComicsLeagueJT @ZacharyLevi @CutAyer Thank you sir! More people on twitter need to be like you. Btw, I loved Shazam 1 and 2! @ZacharyLevi @CutAyer Thank you sir! More people on twitter need to be like you. Btw, I loved Shazam 1 and 2!

Zachary Levi started this controversy when he spoke on The Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz about the pressures of playing a DC hero and the expectations of fans that come with it. He also called out the toxicity prevailing in the DC universe's fanbase, which has now started to negate anything that is not connected to the SnyderVerse canon stories.

Referring to SnyderVerse fans, Levi said:

"There’s a whole contingent of comic book fans that it’s really unfortunate that there’s this one particular group of people that think I… well, they don’t like me, because I don’t agree with them on other comic book movies. You know who I’m talking about."

He added:

"But instead of there being a conversation, they take up so many of my words, or things completely out of context, and then they go stir up all their other people that they know online, and they all just want to attack, and attack, and attack, and attack. And it’s really sad, because this is just one example of so many examples of the amount of just venom, and toxicity, and bullying that goes on in these cyber dimensions."

This started the ongoing Twitter war that is seeing a strong clash between the two sides.

Shazam 2 is currently running in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes