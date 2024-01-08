"She has become a world-renowned celebrity": Korean Ambassador Park Yong-min praises BLACKPINK's Lisa for her massive impact on the K-pop industry

BLACKPINK's Lisa was officially recognized once again for her contribution to the K-pop industry. Recently, in an article released by Korea's local news outlet, Naver, Korea's ambassador to Thailand, Park Yong-min took the opportunity to appreciate Lisa for her hard work.

He mentioned that Lisa is the pride of Thailand and stated that she is an inspirational force who has influenced the Korean industry.

"She has become a world-renowned celebrity," he said.

In a recent interview with Financial News, which was released by Naver, South Korean Ambassador to Thailand, Park Yong-min, emphasized the deep and longstanding connection between South Korea and Thailand. He highlighted Thailand's economic significance as the second-largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the third-largest in terms of trade volume. He also stressed the potential for South Korean businesses to thrive in Thailand.

In the beginning, the ambassador acknowledged the robust economic activities of South Korean enterprises in Thailand, particularly during events like the K-Fair and KOTRA ICT Day. Moving on, he addressed the popularity of Korean content and K-pop among the younger demographic in Thailand.

He highlighted the growing interest in South Korean consumer goods, especially driven by the global success of K-content and K-pop. While shedding light on the K-wave in Thailand, Park yong-min mentioned one of the most successful Thai idols, Lalisa Manobal of BLACKPINK.

Talking about the BLACKPINK star, he said:

“It is no exaggeration to say that Lisa's popularity is sky-high. She has become a world-renowned celebrity and a symbol of hope for the Thai people.”

This proved to be another instance of Lisa's ever-growing popularity and a testament to her unmatched influence, not only over the people of her country but also among the young global population.

In conclusion, the ambassador emphasized the positive perception of South Korea among the Thai population, fueled by the Hallyu wave. He expressed plans to strengthen public diplomacy to ensure a positive image and reiterated South Korea's commitment to deepening economic ties with Thailand.

Currently, post the expiration of BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment, all the members have been busy exploring their individual paths. Though they will continue to perform group activities under YG, all of them may sign individual contracts with varied companies.

As per Star.setn, Lisa has reportedly been offered $37.7 million to sign up with an American label. However, there has been no official confirmation from the star about the same.