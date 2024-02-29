"She belongs to the dark side now": Viral video of Taylor Swift shaking her head at the mention of God fuels Satanic conspiracy claim

A video of Taylor Swift shaking her head at the mention of God has been making the rounds on social media, sparking Satanic claims. The short clip is from Ice Spice’s acceptance speech at the 2023 VMAs after she won the Best New Artist award.

The viral video did not show Ice Spice and only focused on Taylor’s reactions to her speech. After thanking manager James Roseman Jr, producer Ryan, and her label, Ice went on to express her gratitude to God, saying:

“Without God, none of this would be possible.”

As the 24-year-old began her speech, Taylor was seen clapping with a smile. She even cheered out loud when Ice thanked Ryan for making the “best music video” and nodded her head as Ice made a shoutout to her label.

However, as the “Deli” singer thanked God, Taylor could be seen shaking her head. This gesture was interpreted by many as Taylor disagreeing with Ice that God contributed to her success.

It further fueled conspiracy theories that the “Snow On the Beach” hitmaker worships the Devil or Satan. One of the viral clips shared by @Alphafox78 on X, drew in many users to react to the post.

Taylor shaking her head at the mention of God sparks Satanist theories. (Image via X/@Alphafox78)

Some netizens call Taylor Swift a Satanist as she shook her head at the mention of God

A lot of people read Taylor Swift's shake of the head in the viral VMAs video as her denying the role of God. As per universal signs of body language, a nod is interpreted as agreement or saying "yes" while shaking one's head is seen as a symbol of disapproval, disagreement, or saying "no".

Taylor's body language was put under scrutiny in the viral clip and several people read her gesture as it is without considering any other possibilities. Some people called her a devil worshipper and also claimed the singer hangs out with Satanists.

However, in Taylor Swift's defense, many people said her body language was read wrong. They explained that Taylor shook her head in agreement with Ice Spice's statement that it would not have been possible without God.

It is to be noted that there is no proof of the Satanist claims made about Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift accused of devil-worshipping by a 90s boyband member

Taylor Swift was also recently called ‘demonic’ by Shane Lynch, a member of the 90s boyband called Boyzone. Shane, who is an evangelical Christian, accused the "Lavender Haze" singer of showcasing her allegiance to the Devil with her songs and concert arrangements. In a recent interview with Sunday World, the 47-year-old said:

“Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows, and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage.”

Shane also previously attacked Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and Beyonce with similar claims.