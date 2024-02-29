Who is Zeena LaVey? Taylor Swift Satanist conspiracy videos surface in wake of Boyzone star's recent claims 

Boyzone singer Shane Lynch recently accused Taylor Swift of performing “Satanic rituals” during her Eras Tour concerts. As the rumors continue to spread like wildfire online, claims of the latter looking like the clone of Zeena LaVey, the former high priestess of the Church of Satan, have also gone viral.

Recently, Shane Lynch said in an interview with Irish newspaper Sunday World that Swift and certain other pop stars perform “demonic rituals” without the audience “even realising.” Speaking about the Evermore segment of Swift’s concert, where background dancers can be seen holding lanterns as she wears a cape, Lynch said:

“You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies… you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage. But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

As the interview gains traction online, X users have been discussing how the Lover singer resembles Zeena LaVey.

Taylor Swift’s supposed connection to Zeena LaVey explored as Satanist claims go viral online

For those uninitiated, Zeena LaVey, also known as Zeena Schreck, is a former member of the Church of Satan. She was born to Anton LaVey and Diane Hegarty, the co-founders of the religious organization. The highly publicized religious leader eventually left the group and began practicing Sethianism, a faith devoted to the ancient Egyptian god Seth. She then proceeded to become the high priestess of the same.

Many believe that Taylor Swift is a clone of Zeena LaVey, as both allegedly highly resemble each other. Furthermore, Taylor Swift famously claims to have been born in 1989, just a few years after LaVey left the Church of Satan.

The official X page of the Illuminati also took to the social networking site on February 19 to share a video of Taylor Swift supposedly cursing her audience by using Anton LaVey’s techniques.

In the video, Anton showed the different techniques of cursing people, which included the “sign of the horns,” which would indicate a “shotgun blast,” and a “fox” sign. The 50-second-long clip also included segments of Swift supposedly performing the same.

The tweet had amassed over one million views.

This is not the first time Swift has been accused of following the Church of Satan. According to the Independent, the 34-year-old singer raised eyebrows after making a hand gesture during the Australian leg of her tour, which was interpreted as “the sign of the horns,” which is allegedly Satanic in nature.

As Taylor Swift finished her Sydney shows, she is expected to return to the stage on March 2 in Singapore.