"She can be unsure of her choices but Minwoo can't": Single's Inferno 3 fans criticize Kim Gyu-ri for her rude and disrespectful behavior

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Netflix's hit reality dating show, Single's Inferno 3 released the final two episodes. Episode 11, the finale, unveiled four new couples and highlighted the four contestants who had to leave the show, as they couldn't find their match.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis for the Single's Inferno 3 is as follows,

"Stranded and ready to mingle, twelve young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples for date nights on their new island paradise."

In the latest episodes, Kim Gyu-ri showcased a different side of her personality, appearing rude and disrespectful toward fellow contestants Choi Min-woo and Si-eun.

While Kim Gyu-ri was weighing her options between Choi Min-woo and Park Min-kyu, she called out the latter for doing the same. In episode 10, it was revealed that Min-woo chose Si-eun over Gyu-ri. However, the latter was miffed upon learning about Min-woo's decisions, apparently coming across as a hypocrite to viewers.

Thus, fans took to social media, calling out Kim Gyu-ri's rude behavior towards Choi Min-woo in Single's Inferno 3. One user noted how she was fine with being unsure about her choices but wasn't okay with Min-woo being conflicted.

"She had no reason to be rude to Si-eun": Fans are not happy with Single's Inferno 3 Kim Gyu-ri's behavior

In the latest episode of Single's Inferno 3, Kim Gyu-ri wanted to have a conversation with Choi Min-woo, resulting in a heated argument where she appeared outright rude. Even before their conversation, Kim Gyu-ri confessed to a fellow participant that she was stuck between Kim Min-kyu and Choi Min-woo, unsure about whom to choose.

Kim Gyu-ri then asked Choi Min-woo if he refrained from talking to other female participants, and he explained that he spoke to Si-eun because he wasn't well aware of her feelings. He expressed feeling more comfortable with Si-eun, who openly expressed her feelings, and leaning towards her. He also expressed that Kim Gyu-ri should have been more open about her feelings.

"I wanted to get to know Si-eun better. We talked. Si-eun was pretty open and engaging, and I saw a different side to her while talking with her. We talked before but I was able to make my decision today. I'm leaning more towards Si-eun."

Kim Gyu-ri stated she has a disliking for boys who don't listen to her, scolded him, blamed him, and started laughing. She stated:

"I told you to stay put but it looks like you did not. I don't like boys who don't listen to me. I told you not to do anything funny."

She accused him of weighing options between her and Si-eun, telling him to go to Si-eun, considering it a turn-off. She also said he behaved like Gwan-hee and asked him to count her out. She stated:

"When I realized you were weighing options between me and her, it was a turn-off. When you were you were leaning towards her. If that's how you feel, then just go. Just take me out of the question. But if you are torn between two people, it means you don't like me. I don't want to with someone like that. You are a bit like Gwan-hee."

Even the panelists felt that Kim Gyu-ri was scolding him, even though she was also weighing her options between Min-kyu and Min-woo. They expressed disappointment in her seeing her true colors.

When Si-eun asked if Choi Min-woo and Kim Gyu-ri were done talking, Gyu-ri bluntly said no, stating she couldn't take him with her, coming off as rude in Single's Inferno 3.

Fans took to social media, stating that Kim Gyu-ri wasn't behaving like someone who supports others and treated Choi Min-woo like her pet. They criticized her for being rude, hypocritical, and disrespectful to both Si-eun and Min-woo, expressing displeasure with her behavior in Single's Inferno 3. Single's Inferno 3 fans criticized Kim Gyu-ri for her rude and disrespectful behavior.

While Kim Gyu-ri thought Si-eun came between her and Choi Min-woo, it was actually Kim Gyu-ri who suddenly took Choi Min-woo to paradise. Si-eun and Choi Min-woo had eyes on each other since they met and finally confirmed their feelings for each other in Single's Inferno 3.

Single's Inferno 3 consisting of eleven episodes is available to stream on Netflix.