"She didn't clarify anything": Netizens slam Kelsey Nicole after explaining her silence over Megan Thee Stallion-Tory Lanez controversy

During an interview with The Danza Project on March 3, Megan Thee Stallion's alleged former BFF, Kelsey Nicole, broke her silence on the night of the 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, Kelsey, and Megan. In the interview, she said,

"It took a lot for me to come and do this. Part of that is, I wanted ot be sure when I did speak that I wasn't speaking from a place of anger. I'm able to articulate myself well enough and not allow the drama to overshadow how I truly feel. I think that's very important. I didn't want to take an interview or sit down with anybody until I was past that part."

After Kelsey Nicole opened up about the incident in a recent interview, netizens reacted on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post.

In October 2022, Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot while leaving a party in a car. The car carried three other people: Kelsey Nicole, Tory Lanez, and Tory Lanez's bodyguard. As a result of the shooting, Tory Lanez received a 10-year prison sentence.

"WHY TALK NOW," Netizens question Kelsey Nicole's recent interview

While reacting to Kelsey Nicole's stance on the night of the shooting event, fans asked the reason for her to come out after years. Social media users also allegedly accused Kelsey of clout-chasing by speaking about the event in the media.

Then, some people questioned her stance in court when Lanez received a 10-year prison sentence. Netizens also noted that Kelsey talked in circles at the interview and didn't comment on the night's events.

In December 2023, Tory Lanez's bodyguard, Jauquan Smith, in an affidavit, revealed that Kelsey pulled out the weapon, and Megan tried to take it from her, and when Lanez tried to intervene between the two, the gun went off. Jauquan, however, did not see who pulled the trigger.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Kelsey Nicole and Megan Thee Stallion have had a fallout since the incident, and Kelsey maintained her distance from the media.